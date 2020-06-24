It’s Time Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Chief Gossip-Monger Gets Her Backlash

Lady Colin Campbell has been blasted for her ‘ignorant’ comments about Prince Harry & Meghan Markle.

She’s been courting controversy since the beginning.

The verbal lashing is long overdue.

Lady Colin Campbell got what was coming to her.

After months of courting controversy, the wannabe ‘royal biographer’ has been blasted by respected royal insider Philip Schofield.

Schofield’s comments have, of course, kicked off a back-and-forth between the duo. But Campbell has been begging for relevancy for months.

Lady Colin Campbell Has No Respect For The Truth

Last month, we told you that Lady Colin Campbell was working on a biography of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. Campbell had the cooperation of the Markle family for this “tell-all.”

But Campbell, as was revealed, also has a reputation of being a gossip-monger. And her ties to ‘royalty’ are questionable, at best.

She even once bizarrely claimed that the Duchess of Sussex was “running for President.”

Is it any wonder that she was blasted by Schofield?

The Book Remains Unverified

Lady Colin Campbell is still promoting her upcoming book, “Meghan & Harry: The Real Story.” It’s set to be released this Thursday. It remains “unverified,” not just by the Sussexes, but by the entire house of Windsor.

And this morning, Schofield blasted the book as “tawdry and undignified.” Schofield also snarked about Campbell’s controversial Princess Diana book.

Campbell, naturally, defended her book about Princess Diana.

My Diana biography was named the most believable by People Magazine and had it not been for that biography, Diana would have thrown Prince Charles to the wolves.

Can we say “hit lions roar,” folks? I knew we could.

Attacking Meghan Markle is now a cottage industry amongst the Fleet Street press. It’s no surprise that there are vultures who wish to capitalize on that. It’s also really no surprise that one such vulture is Lady Colin Campbell.

But those who are expecting “the truth” from her book need to look elsewhere.

