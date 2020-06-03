It’s Time for Meghan Markle Fans to Realize Something About Kate Middleton

Kensington Palace has thrown its weight behind defending Duchess Kate Middleton against Tatler.

This has seemingly irked Meghan Markle, who wonders why she didn’t get equal treatment by the Palace during her time as a working royal.

The answer is simple, Meg. Kate is the future Queen Consort. You’re not.

The support that Kensington Palace gave Kate Middleton in the aftermath of the Tatler magazine scandal has got Meghan Markle all upset.

Someone hold my laptop while I wipe the tears from my eyes.

Meghan Markle claims that support Kate has received is “telling”

Once again, for an insight into how the beleaguered Duchess of Malibu is feeling, we have to rely on the quotes of “a friend,” who claims:

Meghan said Kensington Palace never once came to her defense when she was being shredded by the media. Now Kate gets a bit of negative press, and the Palace comes out in less than 24 hours to rebuke the claims made against her.

Even if this were true (it isn’t), it raises a rather interesting trend that I’ve seen since Meghan Markle came into the royal circle.

Namely the belief that she should be afforded the same treatment as Duchess Kate Middleton.

Meghan Markle fans won’t want to hear this, but she’s not equal to Kate Middleton

I realize that I run the risk of triggering a whole bunch of Meghan Markle fans and Sussex Squad members, but I really feel this has to be said.

Meghan Markle is not equal to Kate Middleton.

I can sense the seethe coming through my laptop screen as I type this.

Dry your tears, darlings. It’s nothing personal against the Duchess of Malibu.

It’s simple royal hierarchy.

Kate Middleton is the prom queen

Kate Middleton is the wife of the future King of Great Britain. She’s going to be the Queen Consort.

Meghan Markle is the wife of the guy who’s sixth in the line of succession to the British throne.

Asking why Meghan doesn’t get the same treatment as Kate from the Palace is like asking why the prom queen gets to stand up on stage at the dance with her handsome date and bask in the warm glow of the adulation of the crowd – while the girl who came with the geek from social studies has to stand at the back and applaud.

In short, Meghan Markle should consider herself lucky to be asked to the dance at all. Does she realize how many young women throughout Britain swooned over Prince Harry once they knew that Prince William was out of reach?

The fact that she managed to snare him should surely be enough, right? And that’s without going into detail on what his family name can do for her mediocre Hollywood career.

Meghan Markle is just lucky to be at the dance

Going back to the mysterious, unnamed “friend” who seemingly has no issues spilling their guts to the very media platform Meghan Markle is fighting in court, it seems Prince Harry wanted special treatment for Meghan:

This is really a slap in the face for Harry because he repeatedly asked for an updated, revised media policy or at least a conversation about his concerns. All fell on deaf ears, and then Kate comes along, snaps her fingers, and gets an outpouring of support.

First of all, Kate didn’t “come along.” Kate began dating Prince William back when Meghan had a single bit-part appearance in General Hospital to her name.

Mediocre Meg was still floundering in Hollywood and lucky to be recognized on her own street while the British media were focusing on Kate Middleton as the new girlfriend of Prince William.

And second, the Royal Family isn’t going to change its media policy for a rank and file duchess. If they did, they’d never be out of court, as we see minor royals get bashed and ridiculed by the media all the time.

And that’s what Meghan Markle is. A minor royal. Her fans may not like that, but it’s true.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.