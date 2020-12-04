Is Prince Charles Really Threatened by Renewed Princess Diana Interest?

News that Prince Charles is threatened by renewed interest in Princess Diana is greatly inflated. But how does the future king really feel?



By: Aubrey Hansen | Email | Leave a comment

This is an opinion.

There's an uptick in the general public's interest in Princess Diana after Netflix's 'The Crown'. | Source: AP Photo

The Crown Netflix show saw a rise in interest in the marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

The “woke” generation, who weren’t around to see the real thing, has adopted the fictional account as gospel.

Prince Charles isn’t threatened by the renewed interest in his former wife. But it must be tiresome and frustrating.

Since season one of The Crown hit streaming platform Netflix, I’ve wondered how they would eventually deal with the issues surrounding Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

I figured that since Charles is still very much alive and is a person with feelings, the subject would perhaps be approached with a certain level of respect and delicacy.

I was wrong.

Prince Charles has come under fire of late

Thanks to both the terrific acting abilities of Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin, coupled with the extensive creative license applied to the royal story by the writers of The Crown, Prince Charles has come under fire.

The media and a “woke” generation who didn’t live through the real-life events have made Charles target number one.

Camilla is target number two.

No one stopped to ask Meghan Markle if she was okay, supposedly. It goes without saying that Prince Charles likely hasn’t been asked that either.

Royal commentator Katie Nicholl has weighed in on the matter with her view:

I’m absolutely sure he doesn’t see that sudden revived interest in her as a threat at all. I think more a frustration that the past keeps getting dredged up when he is trying to move forward.

The Crown clearly has an anti-royal agenda

It should be clear to all but the most vehement anti-royalists that The Crown has an anti-royal agenda.

Why? I’m not quite sure, but I have a feeling we’re set to find out when the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry story unfolds.

The portrayal of Prince Charles, and particularly Camilla Parker Bowles, has been nothing short of a disgrace. The show producers must have known the reaction their fictional account of royal life would cause for two very real people.

In my opinion, they didn’t care. And what’s even worse is that Prince Harry, desperate for dollars as he is, is prepared to work with a company that has thrown his father and late mother under the bus.

Prince Charles is seemingly happy – which is all that matters

The one thing lost in much of this is that Prince Charles is probably as happy now as he’s ever been.

Let’s not forget that the marriage to Princess Diana took a toll on him as well (the real marriage, not the fictional Netflix version).

It also affected his two sons.

Charles has navigated the tough years. Where he had not only to raise two boys who’d lost their mother but do so in the public eye. He had finally reached a place where he could relax a little.

While Prince Harry has become somewhat ridiculous of late, that cannot be blamed on Prince Charles. The younger prince is his own man now.

Prince William is a testament to the job that Charles did as a father. And at this stage in life, who would grudge Prince Charles some happiness?

Only those with a grudge to bear, that’s who.