Is Nintendo Fixing One of Its Biggest Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mistakes?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is missing a staggering number of key characters and shops.

But several new hints have been found that might tease their return to the franchise.

At this point, if these characters don’t make an appearance, then it feels like Nintendo is just trolling us.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been out for nearly three weeks, but it’s still remarkably mysterious in a number of ways. What’s clear is that Nintendo is playing the long game this time around.

One gripe with the new title is that many features and characters from previous games have gone missing or have been severely stripped back. But maybe that’s about to change.

Players continue to find callbacks to series staples like The Roost. Is Nintendo teasing the return of the coffee shop, along with is proprietor, Brewster?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Needs Brewster

These clues have mostly been found hidden in character dialogue. One Twitter user posted a clip that shows a villager mentioning Brewster by name.

Watch it below:

This looks like a pretty massive hint that Nintendo is going to include him in a future update or DLC package. Unless, of course, Nintendo is just trying to tease us.

It’s not like they haven’t screwed over gamers before.

Dialogue from the French version of New Horizons has revealed other potential hints. Alongside Brewster, characters referred directly to The Roost – which does not currently feature in the game.

According to Google Translate, a rough translation is:

Imagine you go to The Roost and nobody is there. You just have to have a drink with Brewster.

Seems like pretty strong evidence that the pigeon and his coffee shop are coming back soon.

What Else Could Soon Feature in New Horizons?

The teases and surprises don’t end there. Isabelle also hints at the possibility of more shops being available in New Horizons soon.

According to this clip, she suggests that villagers would like to see more storefronts on the island:

Since only two establishments are currently known about, it would make sense that this dialogue presages that more shops on their way. Considering the wealth of different storefronts available in previous entries, it only makes sense that more are coming.

Either that or Nintendo is trolling players really hard.

It looks like we’ll have a bit more of a wait before we actually find out what’s coming. I won’t be shocked if we’re still discovering new additions a year from now.

It seems that Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a game with a lot to give.

