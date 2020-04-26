Is It a Terrible Idea to Ramp up Nintendo Switch Production in China?

There is currently a worldwide shortage of Nintendo Switch consoles.

Nintendo is ramping up Switch production to meet rising demand.

Is right now the right time to increase production?

It’s no secret that there’s a Nintendo Switch shortage, a shortage that scumbags are rushing to exploit. With so many gamers clamoring for the console, and stock being so low, it’s no shock that Nintendo wants to ramp up production.

But is now the right time? Part of the issue with Switch production has been the spread of COVID-19. Nintendo gets most of its manufacturing done in China, where the pandemic started. Even if the country is recovering, is it a good idea to ramp up production to meet demand?

The World Wants More Nintendo Switches

The demand for Nintendo Switches has recently skyrocketed. The system is out of stock pretty much everywhere and goes out of stock almost instantly when new stock is brought in. This level of demand is something that most companies dream of.

From a purely business perspective, making more Switches is the right answer. However, you cannot examine this situation from a purely business perspective.

China has almost stamped out COVID-19. The number of cases is pretty damn low if their reporting is accurate. But, ramping up production runs the risk of bringing a second wave to China. Is the risk of further infections worth increasing Switch production?

The Answer to the Problem Is Precautions

The real answer to the Nintendo Switch production problem is how cautious the factories in China can be. Considering how low the number of cases of COVID-19 has fallen in the country, the risk is minimal if precautions are taken.

Low-wage workers are more likely to go to work while ill. With a typical cold, that’s a little irresponsible. With COVID-19, that’s downright dangerous. So, Nintendo should try to ensure that the factories they offer proper sick pay to their employees.

Other than that one primary concern, it’s the same stuff we’ve all heard. Workers should wash their hands, wear gloves and masks, and perhaps even socially distance while at work. It might seem like a lot, but if the last few months have taught us anything, it’s that caution is justified.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

This article was edited by Aaron Weaver.