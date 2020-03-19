Insanely Nasty COVID-19 Joke Lands Risque Streamer in Twitch Jail

Twitch has suspended streamer Kaceytron indefinitely.

Streamer made insensitive comments hinting at infecting ‘old and poor people’ with Covid-19 to make the world ‘a better place.’

It appears Twitch is eager to make a statement with an uncharacteristically forceful ban.

The Amazon-owned Twitch streaming platform has issued an indefinite suspension to popular streamer Kacey ‘Kaceytron’ Caviness.

Insensitive Covid-19 Comments

The partnered streamer, known for her standoffish and risqué humor, has seen her channel shutdown following comments about the current Covid-19 pandemic sweeping the globe.

Kaceytron made the comments during an edition of the popular Twitch show ‘The Rajjchelor’ on fellow streamer Rajj Patel’s channel on Mar. 11. The host asked her whether she would kiss someone infected with the coronavirus, to which Caviness responded;

Yes, and we would leave quarantine, and we would try to spread it as much as possible because the world would be a better place without old and poor people.

Twitch Suspends Kaceytron Indefinitely

Nearly a week later, on Mar. 17, Twitch decided to ban the streamer for ‘engaging in hateful conduct and threats of violence against a person or group of people.’

For breaching the community guidelines, Twitch has suspended Kaceytron indefinitely.

Following the ban, the streamer took to Twitter to comment on the situation, stating;

I’ve been indefinitely suspended because of an insensitive comment I made last week. I don’t condone hatred towards any person and it was a poor reflection of my character. I’m just trying to take this all in right now. I ask that my audience please remain calm and rational.

Kaceytron clarified that it was a joke, admitting it was ‘in poor taste’ while also taking limited responsibility.

With her channel offline for the foreseeable future, Kaceytron can appeal the decision. It’s unclear if she has done so as of writing.

The decisive action from Twitch suggests the platform is eager to send a message.The platform has weathered criticism for its inconsistent policy in the past, but isn’t taking matters lightly this time around.

It seems any streamers tempted to deliver edgy takes on the current global pandemic will be dealt with swiftly.

This article was edited by Samburaj Das.