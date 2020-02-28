If ‘Fortnite Fatigue’ Is Fake, Epic Games Picked a Dumb Way to Prove It

A recent report from SuperData revealed that Fortnite’s revenue is trapped in a punishing decline.

Epic Games claimed that those statistics are inaccurate.

If that’s true, Epic can clear up the controversy by doing one simple thing.

The Fortnite revenue controversy continues to heat up, with Epic Games slamming a report that alleges the battle royale giant is locked in a punishing sales decline.

According to GameIndustry.biz, Epic torched the “wildly inaccurate” SuperData statistics. Curiously, CEO Tim Sweeney had touted reports from the same source as recently as last month.

In any case, if Epic Games is telling the truth about Fortnite’s revenue trends, there’s an easy way to clear this scandal up.

Advertisement

Share the real numbers.

Epic Games Should Be More Transparent in Its Fortnite Defense

There are obvious reasons that Epic desires to defend Fortnite.

First, they want the company to appear stable and profitable, which is more difficult when analysts claim their cash cow is heading in the wrong direction.

Second, they don’t want their trend-chasing audience catching wind that Fortnite’s zeitgeist dominance is over.

So if they’re right, and SuperData’s data aren’t all that, well, super, they have no compelling reason not to publish the accurate statistics. Hell, it would probably do them a lot of good in the long run.

But it doesn’t seem like they’re going to take the transparent approach. An Epic Games representative indicated that they do not share revenue numbers for Fortnite. And it doesn’t sound like they’re planning to change that in the future.

Advertisement

It’s Hard to Dispute That Gamers Are Losing Interest

Epic Games can deny Fortnite is declining all they want, but there’s a growing mound of evidence that “Fortnite fatigue” has finally begun to set in.

For instance, fewer people are tuning into Fortnite celebrity events, and Google search volume is also on the decline. It’s difficult to believe that these trends would have zero correlation with revenue.

No matter what, Fortnite seems to be shrinking. And until Epic Games publishes statistics that prove otherwise, I see no reason to doubt SuperData.

After all, Tim Sweeney doesn’t. So why should we?

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.