Humanity Is the Biggest Loser in the Battle Between Tammy Hembrow & Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Subtly Claps Back at Tammy Hembrow

Tammy Hembrow and Kylie Jenner are engaged in an Instagram booty war. At least that’s how some tabloids are spinning this story.

Here’s the logic: Kylie was friends with Tammy. Tammy is known for her photos of her butt. Great.

In a drastic turn of events, Kylie Jenner posted photos of her own butt, just like Tammy, and posted it on Instagram.

Kylie had previously unfollowed Tammy because they both dated the same terrible rapper – Tyga. Now, it’s an all-out war to see who can out ‘hot’ the other. Who won? Both of these women, of course. And whichever surgeons they hired to stuff them like plastic teddy bears.

The losers? Well, that would be the rest of humanity, especially teenage girls.

The Real Effect of People Like Tammy Hembrow and Kylie Jenner

People like this are wreaking havoc on the minds and bodies of teenage girls. Why are we still feeding these diabolical celebrities?

Kylie Jenner is causing normal girls, who probably look just great the way they are, to feel like trolls under a bridge. She’s slathering her body in products, hiring professional photographers, and probably getting her final imperfections airbrushed away. Then she’s sending the photos to her 172 million Instagram followers, many of whom are teenage girls who suddenly feel insufficient.

She’s creating a void in their lives and then offering to fill it — for a profit. And boy, has she ever made a profit.

In 2019, Kylie Jenner became the world’s youngest billionaire. I guess she’s a role model as a female entrepreneur, even though the cards were always stacked in her favor. But how many lives has she damaged along the way? How many insecure girls have frantically pasted Kylie Cosmetics on their faces so that they could feel as important as this influencer?

And how many times did they realize that these products didn’t help? It doesn’t matter to Kylie; she’s probably heading to some tropical island in her private jet.

Then you have Tammy Hembrow. She recently made a makeup tutorial where she covered her face in at least ten(!) different products. Are you really that ugly, Tammy? Do you really need five layers of primer and five layers of paint on your face just to go out in public? You do if you want people to buy all of the products you’re getting paid to peddle.

The Ugly Fallout of Toxic Beauty Standards

It’s no secret; social media is destroying teenage girls. According to a report by CNN, suicide rates among teenage girls have been surging over the last decade.

Since 2007, according to the Journal of the American Medical Association,

The trend in suicide rates for female youth (10 to 14) showed the largest significant percentage change, increasing 12.7% annually compared with 7.1% for male youth.

In that same span, for teens ages 15 to 19, suicide rates increased 7.9% in girls and 3.5% in boys.

Do you know what else started in 2007? The first iPhone was released. Ever since then, it’s been an emotional roller-coaster for this demographic.

Of course, we can’t blame this all on people like Kylie Jenner and Tammy Hembrow. Girls are more vulnerable to social attacks than boys. But they’re certainly not helping.

According to Dr. Joan Luby, a child and adolescent psychiatrist at the Washington University School of Medicine, and Sarah Kertz, a clinical psychologist at Southern Illinois University:

Social media use is more strongly associated with depression in girls compared with boys and cyberbullying is more closely associated with emotional problems in girls compared with boys.

When you add in the wide-ranging side effects (some emotional) of using non-organic, chemical-laden products like Kylie Cosmetics, girls don’t stand a chance.

Kylie Jenner is clueless about COVID-19. And she and Tammy Hembrow are a much deadlier threat to young girls than this global pandemic. Protect yourself by unfollowing them both.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

If you need support: In the United States, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.