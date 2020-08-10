Harvey Weinstein Is Begging for Mercy – But He Deserves None

Los Angeles County’s district attorney wants to extradite Harvey Weinstein for further prosecution for alleged sex crimes.

The disgraced producer claims he’s afraid of catching COVID-19.

Weinstein wants the mercy he didn’t show his victims.

Harvey Weinstein is scared. The disgraced Hollywood film producer and convicted rapist doesn’t want to get extradited to Los Angeles – not because he’s afraid of facing the music, but because he’s fearful of contracting COVID-19 in the prison system.

OK. And?

Poor Harvey Weinstein… Not

What’s interesting about this latest chapter in the Harvey Weinstein saga is not that he claims he’s innocent. It’s that he’s almost resigning himself to the fact that he’ll be spending the rest of his natural life behind bars.

Video: Harvey Weinstein’s Charges in Los Angeles, Explained

The only question is whether he’ll do so in upstate New York or in Los Angeles.

As TMZ first reported, Weinstein’s attorney is doing everything in his power to make sure it’s in the former and not the latter:

Weinstein’s lawyer, Norman Effman, tells TMZ … he’s gonna fight the move. Effman says his client’s health would be at serious risk if he’s transferred to L.A. — where coronavirus cases have been surging — especially the county’s jail system which has been plagued by COVID-19 outbreaks.

That’s despite the fact that Weinstein already tested positive for COVID-19 in March and – is it wrong to say unfortunately? – recovered.

He Has a Lot of Nerve to Demand the Mercy He Failed to Show His Victims

If Harvey Weinstein is genuinely concerned about contracting the disease again, he has more than a bit to be worried about.

California recently surpassed New York for the most COVID-19 cases in the country. And unlike New York, California has not “smashed the curve.”

That’s terrible, but let’s be clear – Weinstein faces five felony charges in Los Angeles:

sexual battery

sexual battery by restraint

sexual penetration by use of force

forcible rape

forcible oral copulation

Those crimes carry far more moral weight than the mere hypothetical possibility of contracting COVID-19.

Why should Harvey Weinstein be afforded the mercy and the grace he failed to show his dozens of victims?

