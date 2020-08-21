Gullible Prince Harry Pays for a House He Doesn’t Even Own!

I assumed that after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved into their “intimate home” in Santa Barbara, the jokes at Harry’s expense may start to wane.

Surely nothing could top Harry referring to a five-acre home with nine bedrooms and sixteen bathrooms as “intimate” when it came to side-splitting comedy?

I was wrong. The gullible Prince is actually paying for a home that he doesn’t even own!

Quick question – how does someone with a net worth of around $5 million afford a house that costs almost three times that amount? They marry the gullible Prince Harry, that’s how!

Recent reports suggest that Prince Harry isn’t actually the owner of the $14 million mansion in Santa Barbara that he and Meghan Markle have moved into, despite the belief that either he or his father, Prince Charles, is paying for it.

One thing we know is that Meghan Markle isn’t paying for it! Her entire net worth would barely cover the expenses alone that such a property would accrue over a year!

Why isn’t Prince Harry the owner of his own home?

A good question, and one that U.S. real estate journalists Jack Flemming and Neal J. Leitereg addressed recently:

Tax records for the 7-acre property, which was previously listed for as much as $34million, match limited liability companies previously created by the Duchess of Sussex, according to records obtained by The Times.

It’s also worth pointing out that despite both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle making noises about California being their home, Harry is still a British citizen who, reportedly, has no intention of seeking a green card or dual citizenship.

Advertisement



I wonder if he just assumes the rules that apply to everyone else don’t apply to him?

He’s Prince Harry, and he does what he wants, right? I do not doubt that if and when the U.S. government decides to pull him to the side and ask if he’s planning on following protocol, he’ll blame everyone but himself.

Why did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle move to Santa Barbara? Watch the video below.

The truth is, Prince Harry is the gift that keeps on giving for those who enjoy a bit of cringe-comedy

Having seen some of the details of their new home, I admit that I had a real laugh to myself when I saw it said about the mansion Tyler Perry loaned to them:

While it was a nice favor to them at a very difficult time, Tyler Perry’s house with 18 bedrooms isn’t Harry’s style. Yes, he grew up in royalty and the halls of Buckingham Palace, but he prefers more intimate homes with character.

I’m guessing that’s why he and his wife have plumped for a home described as:

Prince Harry and Meghan’s new home spans 18,000-square-feet on five acres of land. It has nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, as well as a library, an office, a spa with a separate dry and wet sauna, a gym, a games room, an arcade, a movie theatre, a wine cellar and a garage with space for five cars.

Oh, but it doesn’t end there:

Outside, there is endless lawn space with tiered rose gardens, a tennis court, a tea house, a children’s cottage, and a large outdoor pool.

Yup, I read that description of the new house that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle purchased and immediately thought, “that sounds like an intimate home with character!”

So, if Harry’s name isn’t on the title for his own house, what happens if he and Meghan split up?

I’m sure at this point Meghan Markle’s lawyers must be in hysterics at how easy it has been so far to ensure their client is protected should the worst happen to her relationship with Prince Harry.

If they split, the new house that either Prince Harry or Prince Charles is paying for will be Meghan’s.

Sure, I doubt that without the gullible royals footing the bill she’ll be able to come close to affording the costs associated with it, never mind the mortgage, but she’d be able to sell it and pocket the cash.

Sadly for fans of the British royal family, Prince Harry manages to make the entire institution look like a laughing stock with each passing day.

You have to wonder if the Queen will ever put her foot down and say, “enough is enough.”

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

Samburaj Das edited this article for CCN.com. If you see a breach of our Code of Ethics or find a factual, spelling, or grammar error, please contact us.