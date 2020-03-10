Google Stadia Hits an All-Time Low With This Embarrassing Tweet

Advertisement

Google Stadia has not been doing so well since it released late last year.

Their official Twitter page just threw a spotlight on the lack of games on the system.

Either the social media crew has stopped caring, or someone really wasn’t on the ball.

Google Stadia sucks. That’s not a nuanced statement, especially since I’ve never even tried Stadia. But, anyone can see this truth from miles away.

I might have given Stadia a chance if it wasn’t so overpriced. Worse than that is the complete lack of any sort of decent support from third-party developers. The game library is barren.

It’s so barren that even the social media team can’t help but draw attention to it.

Advertisement

Google Stadia Has Nowhere Near Enough Games

In a Twitter post from the official Google Stadia account, someone tried to spell out “Stadia” using game titles for each letter. However, they hit a snag when they got to the ‘I’ in Stadia. The person composing the tweet realized there were no games starting with ‘I’ on the platform.

Instead of giving up on this corny acronym, they just substituted it with a shrugging emoji. It didn’t take long for people to notice.

Clearly, whoever is in charge of the Google Stadia Twitter account has stopped caring. It’s probably for the best since everyone else stopped caring about it months ago.

Advertisement

Is Google Even Trying Anymore?

Google Stadia seemed doomed from the start, and things haven’t gotten much better. It lacks games, has a terrible monetization system, and generally isn’t all that convenient. It even pales in comparison to other similar systems like GeForce Now and Project xCloud.

If the state of their social media is anything to go by, Google is already well on its way to just checking out and letting the system die. It’s hard to blame them. So far, Google Stadia seems like it was just a horrible idea.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.