Get Ready for More Confusing Death Stranding Canon in 2020

Hideo Kojima may be working on something new and exciting for Death Stranding fans.

A new leak has revealed that Kojima is working on the project with popular manga artist Junji Ito.

Ito was one of several famous people who had a role as an NPC in Death Stranding.

New tweets by AestheticGamer, someone who often leaks information about horror game series, said that “something” about Death Stranding is coming in 2020. The tweets claim that Kojima and manga artist Junji Ito are working on a Death Stranding manga.

This is just a rumor. However, AestheticGamer’s source said that the Death Stranding manga will be officially revealed “soon.”

Death Stranding Manga

A Death Stranding manga from Ito and Kojima seems possible as Kojima is a fan of Ito’s work. Ito also plays an engineer NPC in Death Stranding, which suggests that the artist also enjoys the game.

This isn’t the news that many Death Stranding fans will have hoped for. After the sales success of the game, some may have wondered if Kojima could make Death Stranding 2. The PC version of Death Stranding will have some Half-Life items, but fans have also been asking about bigger DLC.

Kojima likely doesn’t have time to develop a new Death Stranding or any DLC for the game. There are rumors that Sony, Konami, and Kojima are developing new Silent Hill games. The leaked information in the tweets doesn’t confirm this but as Ito worked with Kojima on P.T. Silent Hills, it’s also possible that the artist will help to develop these new Silent Hill games.