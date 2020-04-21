GeForce Now Bleeds Growing List of Gaming’s Biggest Publishers

NVIDIA has announced that GeForce Now will no longer support games from Xbox Game Studios, Warner Bros., Codemasters, and Klei Entertainment.

Ubisoft, Epic Games, Bungie, and Bandai Namco remain committed to the service despite the exodus from other big-name publishers and developers.

GeForce Now supports titles from the Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry Series.

NVIDIA has announced that the GeForce Now cloud gaming service is hemorrhaging yet more games. From April 24, GeForce Now will no longer support titles from Xbox Game Studios, Codemasters, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, and Klei Entertainment.

GeForce Now Bleeds Yet More Games

Despite NVIDIA’s best effort to stanch the bleed, a steady stream of big-name publishers and developers has opted to jump ship since GeForce Now launched in earnest in February. Activision Blizzard was first to jump ship, followed closely by Bethesda and 2K Games.

It’s not all bad news for GeForce Now, though. While Xbox Game Studios and co. may be leaving, NVIDIA is doubling down on companies with which it has a healthy relationship. For example, GeForce Now now supports Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry series with more titles from the publisher slated for the weeks ahead.

Epic Games, Ubisoft, and Bandai Namco Remain Committed

In a post published on its official website, NVIDIA highlights that Bungie, Epic Games, and Bandai Namco have thrown their full support behind the service. GeForce Now is reportedly already bearing fruit for these publishers and developers.

As executive producer at Bandai Namco, Katsuhiro Harada, explains:

From Darks Souls III to Tekken 7, we’re seeing an increase in gamers that we can attribute to GeForce NOW. The service is a great way for new players to experience our upcoming games, and for our existing players to continue enjoying them.

NVIDIA notes that as it gears up for the launch of the full GeForce Now commercial service in June, the company will adding, as well as removing titles, up until the end of May. NVIDIA hopes to bring an additional 1,500 games to the service.

In other GeForce Now news, NVIDIA has extended the 90-day Founders tier free trial by an additional month with billing starting in July rather than June.

This article was edited by Samburaj Das.