GCL Subsidiary, 2Game Digital, Partners with KuCoin Pay to Accept Secure Crypto Payments in Real Time

Singapore, Singapore, August 28th, 2025, Chainwire

GCL Global Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GCL) (“GCL” or the “Company”), a leading provider of games and entertainment, today announced its subsidiary, 2Game Digital, a global leader in gaming ecommerce, esports and competitive gaming ecosystems, entered into a strategic partnership with KuCoin a leading global cryptocurrency exchange. The agreement will launch KuCoin Pay (https://www.kucoin.com/pay ) as an alternative payment method on 2Game.com’s e-commerce store.

Through this landmark partnership, 2Game.com is the first official digital gaming and e-commerce platform to embrace crypto, unlocking secure, instant and seamless payments, allowing KuCoin’s 41 million users and the broader crypto community to access digital games, peripherals and hardware.

The collaboration is part of 2Game Digital’s broader strategy to integrate Web3 infrastructure, including the upcoming release of the “2Game Token” – a blockchain-based utility token enhancing loyalty programs, competitive gaming token-gated rewards.

“We’re proud to be the first in our industry to offer this groundbreaking crypto payment solution,” said Sebastian Toke, Group CEO of GCL. “This partnership not only opens the door to a new era of secure, instant and seamless transactions, it also allows us to tap into a thriving global crypto community. By integrating KuCoin’s technology, we’re expanding our reach and giving millions of user’s new ways to engage with our platform. And for those who choose to pay with crypto, we’re unlocking exclusive perks – from special discounts to early access to 2Game Digital’s highly anticipated Token ICO. This is more than just a payment method; it’s a major step forward in redefining digital commerce.”

“This partnership with 2Game Digital is another milestone in our mission to make cryptocurrency a frictionless part of everyday life,” said Kumiko Ho, Head of Payment Business at KuCoin. “Gaming is one of the most dynamic industries embracing Web3 by integrating KuCoin Pay into 2Game’s ecosystem, we’re enabling millions of gamers to enjoy a more seamless, secure and borderless payment experience.”

Early Access, Discounts & Exclusive Offers:

Customers who opt to utilize KuCoin Pay on 2Game.com between August 29, 2025 and November 28, 2026, will enjoy the following exclusive benefits:

Additional 20% discount on eligible products (automatically applied at checkout)

on eligible products (automatically applied at checkout) Exclusive new release discounts

Bi-weekly promotions, exclusive bundles and limited drops for KuCoin Pay users

for KuCoin Pay users Early access whitelisting for the highly anticipated 2Game Token ICO

Effortless Payment Experience:

Users can visit www.2Game.com/KuCoin or any product page on 2Game.com Users can choose KuCoin Pay at checkout and automatically receive your discount Users can complete your purchase securely by scanning the provided QR code with the KuCoin App

About GCL Global Holdings

GCL Global Holdings Ltd. unites people through immersive games and entertainment experiences, enabling creators to deliver engaging content and fun gameplay experiences to gaming communities worldwide with a strategic focus on the rapidly expanding Asian gaming market.

Drawing on a deep understanding of gaming trends and market dynamics, GCL Group leverages its diverse portfolio of digital and physical content to bridge cultures and audiences by introducing Asian-developed IP to a global audience across consoles, PCs and streaming platforms.

Users can learn more at http://www.gclglobalholdings.com

About 2Game Digital

Part of GCL Global Holdings, 2Game Digital operates:

2Game.com – Official global ecommerce store specializing in digital games and products.

2Game Esports – Global esports division with professional teams competing in Valorant and FGC (Fighting Game Community) titles, including Street Fighter 6.

2Game Pro – Platform combining gamified loyalty, competitive play and play-to-earn mechanics.

2Game Digital is dedicated to redefining digital gaming commerce, engagement and community-building through its unique ecosystem.

For more details, users can visit: www.2game.com

About Kucoin Pay

KuCoin Pay is a pioneering merchant solution that drives business growth by integrating cryptocurrency payments into retail ecosystems. Supporting over 50 cryptocurrencies including KCS, USDT, USDC and BTC, KuCoin Pay enables seamless transactions for both online and in-store purchases globally. Learn more about KuCoin Pay.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially. More information on these risks and uncertainties is set forth in GCL Global Holdings Ltd.’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the views of GCL as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, GCL undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact

Head of Ecosystem Growth

Alex Andreas

2Game Digital LTD

[email protected]

