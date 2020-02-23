GameStop’s Aggressive Sales Tactics Won’t Save It From Imminent Doom

GameStop seems to be going under, as they desperately employ aggressive sales tactics.

These tactics appear to be pushing away their already dwindling customer base and sapping employee morale.

GameStop deserves everything that is happening, even if their employees don’t.

A little while ago we reported that the future of GameStop looked pretty bleak. Apparently, things have only got worse. According to Polygon, the GameStop staff are suffering from dramatic drops in morale and aggressive sales targets.

Honestly, it couldn’t happen to a more deserving company. For years GameStop has been the butt of a very annoying joke in the gaming industry. They’ve gained a reputation as the boogeymen of gaming retail.

Now it’s coming back to bite them.

GameStop Is Going Under and They’re Desperate

Polygon recently spent some time interviewing GameStop employees. According to these employees, GameStop isn’t exactly making smart decisions with its flailing business.

Instead of shifting the way they do things, they’re doubling down on their terrible practices. Employees are given horrendously intrusive scripts to read when selling things to customers. On top of that, the staff has horrendously strict sales targets to meet.

All so that GameStop can try to make as much money as possible from the few people who still shop there. When you treat customers this way, it’s no wonder they’re leaving in droves. It just goes to show you that the hard sell won’t build up your customer base. It’s the tool of con men and get-rich-quick schemers.

Hopefully Employees Can Find Other Work

The only bad thing to come out of this is that a bunch of people will not have work anymore. Not the management, they’ll undoubtedly find themselves doing terrible things at a completely different company.

I truly hope that if you’re currently working for GameStop, you start looking for other work immediately. Make no mistake, the company is going under. Your first loyalty should be to yourself and your family. Don’t let GameStop bully you into sticking around.

At this point, it seems like physical game stores are a relic of an older time. Retail is moving more and more into the online space. Most stores that sell games these days have to do more than just sell games. Let’s hope we don’t see the likes of GameStop again anytime soon.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.