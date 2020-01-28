Posted in: Gaming News
Published:
January 28, 2020 8:32 AM UTC

Gamers Will Hate Washington’s Proposals for Loot Box Gambling Laws

The proposed changes to two gambling bills will help game devs continue the controversial practice of baking in loot boxes into games.

Author: Jasmine Henry

The plague that is gaming loot-boxes continue to exist in the industry and lobbyists are ensuring that lawmakers continue the practice. | Source: YouTube

  • Washington lawmakers change two bills about video game gambling, directly impacting the ‘loot box’ trend.
  • Some free to play games may not be “illegal gambling games”.
  • This decision could anger gamers looking to have loot boxes removed from all games.

Washington lawmakers have put forward changes to two gaming gambling bills. House Bill 2720 and Senate Bill 6568, which have bipartisan support, have been changed to protect game developers and publishers which do business in the state.

In the House Bill, the lawmakers wrote that class-action lawsuits brought against game developers accused of illegal gambling “pose a substantial financial risk for video game development in this state.”

This could prompt these developers to move out of the state which would:

[R]emove thousands of jobs from the state and a currently incalculable, but materially significant, amount of tax dollars.

The change to the bill dictates – only games that allow players to take out money or property from the game will be affected.

The loot boxes and microtransactions in most games are only for entertainment and don’t have any real value. Overwatch, developed by the controversial Blizzard Entertainment, sells loot boxes with skins and emotes in them. Rocket League’s loot boxes, which were removed from the game, also offered new ways to change the look of cars. These don’t have any value and so wouldn’t be affected by the bills.

This decision is likely to anger gamers who don’t want any loot boxes in their games and feel that the gameplay is akin to gambling. However, other countries have looked at loot box bans and don’t feel the same as Washington lawmakers.

The UK and other states are potentially looking at a loot box ban and countries such as Belgium have banned them. Washington may not be doing that, but if several regions ban them, developers will be forced to stop including them in games.

This article was edited by Samburaj Das.

Jasmine Henry

Jasmine is a technology and pop culture writer from the UK. Reach her at jstationx.com or on Twitter at jasminetwts. and via email at [firstname] at jstationx dot com

More of: Washington
Show comments

Latest News:

Tesla Needs a Blockbuster Earnings Report on Wednesday to Avoid a Massive Selloff

Stocks Will Follow Oil’s Bear Market Decline: Former Goldman Sachs Analyst

Coronavirus Infects Gold and Bitcoin: Both Assets Poised for Risk-Off Break Outs

God of War Writer Working Like ‘Mad B*stard’ – All Because of Death Stranding

Could the Deadly Coronavirus Actually Be a Man-Made Killer Disease?

Kobe Bryant’s Wish to ‘Die Young’ Sounds Eerily Similar to Another LA Icon 

Swiss PlayStation 5 Trademark Application is Simply Business as Usual

Manchester United May Just Fix Alarming Transfer Record With This Key Signing

Dow Futures Rebound on Controversial WHO Coronavirus Statement

Crypto Killed the Tax Man: Bitcoin Cash Escapes Hash War Over Mining Tax Grenade

Dramatic Hong Kong Data Predicts Coronavirus Outbreak Infecting 150,000 Every Day

What Does It Tell Us If Manchester United Fail to Land Bruno Fernandes?

China Frantically Shuts Down Stock Market to Prevent Coronavirus Selloff

Dow Futures Resilient as Coronavirus Death Toll Soars Above 100

Insider Info Details Just How Lucrative Streaming Deals Can Be