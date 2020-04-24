Gamer-Friendly Xbox Promises Next-Gen Games Reveal, Real Soon

Things at Xbox are going smoothy despite coronavirus.

Phil Spencer claims we’re seeing games sometime soon.

Could May be the big reveal month for next-gen titles?

Despite coronavirus canceling events and delaying game releases, Xbox head Phil Spencer claims his team is “adapting” to our current situation. This is an excellent sign, considering the immediate future of the games industry (and the world) is up in the air. We don’t even know for sure if the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will release in 2020.

Xbox Series X Releases are On Track

On Twitter, one user asked Spencer how he’s feeling about this year’s “eventual reveals” regarding next-generation.

The Xbox confidently replied:

Reviewed plans yesterday for continued sharing through launch. Team is doing great work and adapting. I’ve never been more excited about Xbox plans. We’ve heard you, you want transparency/authenticity. We plan to keep showing that way, next step is not too much of a wait (games).

Most interesting is his last comment that says games are a brief step away. Does that mean we could see a big reveal come May? Maybe footage of a next-generation title like Halo: Infinite?

After all, Microsoft is due for an extra bit of news regarding the Series X. Lately, all we’ve gotten is a logo leak and more rumors about the less-powerful Lockheart console. A next-gen title or two would build some extra hype.

Microsoft is Hiding a lot

As of now, Microsoft owns 14 studios, many of which are working on something unknown. Even those titles we do know of, we know very little.

What’s going on with The Initiative or Compulsion Games? Will Halo: Infinite still make it as a launch title? Is Playground Games actually working on a Fable reboot? All of these questions and more could be answered soon.

That said, Xbox gamers are getting Red Dead Redemption 2 on Game Pass next month. And we know the PlayStation 5 is poised to be the more powerful machine next-generation. But the thing we know least about, the games, are coming soon.

