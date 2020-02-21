Funcom to Unveil the Latest Game Launcher That Nobody Wants

Secret World Legends and Conan Exiles developer Funcom announced that it will be releasing a new game launcher.

The new launcher will be a platform that gives fans access to Funcom news, DLC, patch notes and more.

Funcom becomes the latest company to launch a rival to Steam after Epic announced the Epic Games Store.

Fans were dismayed earlier today when Funcom announced that it will be releasing a new game launcher for Conan Exiles. Several of the fan responses in the forums are incredibly negative, and many have asked why they need another game launcher. Nonetheless, it will first be available through TestLive, the testing ground for new Conan Exiles updates. According to the forum:

The idea is for this to be a platform where you will have easy access to the latest news, forums, DLCs and patch notes, without increasing the time it takes for you to enter the game.

Funcom also says that “the new launcher will not be a substitute for the Steam client,” but fans aren’t so sure.

Gamers have been frustrated at having to use the Epic Games Store to play exclusive games such as Metro Exodus. The Funcom launcher just adds to the list of launchers that fans will need to install and keep updated.

However, Funcom is probably not going to reverse its decision because it has big plans, which this new launcher is part of. Ahead of a planned takeover by Chinese gaming company Tencent, Funcom is hoping to grow its business and do more with publishing.

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, which is developed by The Bearded Ladies Consulting and published by Funcom, is available in the launcher. Conan Chop Chop, which is developed by Mighty Kingdom and published by Funcom, is also available. If the company plans to publish more games, this launcher will be a great way to do it though fans are unlikely to be very happy about it.