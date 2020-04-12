Forget Meghan Markle: The Real Instagram Queen Is Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are almost universally seen as the royal family’s social media superstars.

But the awkward announcement of their Archewell project has led to much criticism from royal insiders.

Maybe Kate Middleton was the real Instagram star all along.

The general perception has always been that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were the social media superstars. At the same time, Prince William and Kate Middleton were seen as the older, traditionalist royal figures.

That narrative is beginning to unravel.

The carefully curated image Meghan and Harry portrayed is starting to unravel

It’s not unfair to say that both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have thoroughly bungled their big entrance into the celebrity world.

We’ve spent months listening to how the couple was carefully planning to take over the world – and hire top-end PR executives to capitalize on Harry’s family name to reap a profit.

But it hasn’t quite gone that way.

In fact, Kate Middleton has begun to show Meghan Markle up when it comes to appealing to the masses.

Kate Middleton’s ‘different’ approach seems to resonate with the British public

Speaking to the ROYALS podcast, royal expert Angela Mollard highlighted the differing approach to social media that we’ve seen from Kate and Meghan:

As we know, every year on their birthdays, Kate tends to release photographs. The ones released recently have been really solidifying and uplifting for not just people in Britain, but around the globe. I think we can fully expect that on Louis and Charlotte’s birthdays, we will be seeing new pictures of them. She is very good at sharing pictures of the children.

And it’s the sharing of images of their children that seems to help Kate Middleton and Prince William relate to the British people. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry should take note!

Ms. Mollard continued:

Quite a different approach to Meghan and Harry in terms of sharing images of the children. I think she and William fully recognize that as well as being their children the public is invested in not only the heir to the throne George but also Charlotte and Louis. I think the way that she shares is gracious, it is generous, particularly at a time like now.

Meghan Markle and her PR experts are failing miserably

At a time when most companies and brands are taking the coronavirus pandemic into account with how they market themselves, it seems Meghan Markle and her band of PR experts are entirely oblivious.

With Boris Johnson lying in an intensive care unit, why would anyone on the Duchess of Malibu’s PR team think that it’s the perfect time to announce their Archewell foundation?

Hint, it wasn’t!

The problem for Meghan Markle is that people recognize sincerity

Meghan Markle’s PR team will have to work overtime to help clean up her post-royal image. Things haven’t quite gone according to plan for the “American princess.”

Aside from the fawning die-hards that make up the Sussex Squad, the U.S. audience’s response to the faux royals and their painstakingly-curated image has been lukewarm at best.

Kate Middleton is winning people over by simply being authentic.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

This article was edited by Josiah Wilmoth.