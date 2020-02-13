Posted in: HeadlinesOp-ed
February 13, 2020 10:30 PM UTC

Forget Coronavirus: This ‘Earth Destroyer’ Asteroid Could Kill You First

In a year of global threats like coronavirus, the killer asteroid hurting toward Earth this Saturday is a dreadful reminder of space dangers.

Author: W. E. Messamore @thehuli

Don't worry about coronavirus. A "killer asteroid" could wipe out life on Earth long before the epidemic. | Source: Dima Zel/Shutterstock.com

  • As if the coronavirus plague isn’t terrifying enough, the Earth will cross paths with a planet-destroying asteroid this Saturday.
  • It’s larger than the tallest building on Earth, and big enough to trigger a major impact event, nuclear winter, and mass extinctions.
  • NASA has officially classified the planet killer as a “Potentially Hazardous Asteroid” (PHA). It will miss by just 0.038 astronomical units.

In a recent poll, a majority of New Hampshire Democrats said they’d rather a meteor extinguish all human life on Earth than Donald Trump win reelection. Just 36% of Democrats held their nose and picked Trump over the end of humanity.

The other 64% said bring on the meteor!

Faced with a choice between an apocalyptic meteor strike and another four years of Trump, most New Hampshire Democrats chose Armageddon. | Source: TIME

Well, the Giant Meteor 2020 crowd could get their wish.

As if the worsening coronavirus pandemic isn’t terrifying enough, NASA says a giant, “potentially hazardous asteroid” will cross within 0.038 astronomical units of Earth.

The asteroid has a diameter of 3,250 feet. That’s bigger than the tallest building on Earth – the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. It will cross Earth’s path this Saturday at 6:05 am EST.

The giant space object is simply named “163373 (2002 PZ39).” It’s what astronomers call an “Apollo” asteroid. These are asteroids with a path that crosses Earth’s orbit.

Killer Asteroids: A Bigger Threat Than Coronavirus?

While coronavirus is deadly and apparently highly contagious, an Earth-destroying asteroid poses a more existential threat.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says that’s part of his drive to colonize other planets. He knows major impacts have upended all life on Earth in the past, and will again.

Musk tweeted last year that a big space rock would eventually hit Earth, and that we currently have no defense.

Source: Twitter

At least we’re prepared to fight coronavirus.

But NASA has been making plans to deflect a killer asteroid for years. A survey last year found Americans prioritize asteroid defense over another manned mission to the Moon.

In 2028, an asteroid as large as the one currently hurtling toward Earth will pass even closer. It will be a dreadful near-miss of just 154,000 miles. Hopefully, Saturday’s asteroid will pass by without any unforeseen factors disturbing its orbit.

Hug your sweetheart tight on Valentine’s Day.

It might be Armageddon Eve.

February 13, 2020 7:31 PM UTC

W. E. Messamore @thehuli

Markets Contributor for CCN living in Nashville, Tennessee. Bachelor of Business Administration from Belmont University in 2009 (majored in Entrepreneurship). Organized Senator Rand Paul's first and second online fundraisers in 2009. Correctly predicted the bitcoin bull market of 2019. Roving editor for the Independent Voter Network since 2013. Email me | Follow Me on Twitter (followed by: fmr Rep. Ron Paul (R-TX), Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), fmr NM Gov. Gary Johnson, and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY))

