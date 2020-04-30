FireChrisHayes Helps Trump More Than Anything Russia Could Cook Up

Joe Biden supporters launched the trending #FireChrisHayes hashtag on Thursday.

They don’t want journalists covering the Tara Reade story at all.

Has the Democratic Party ever been so morally bankrupt?

#FireChrisHayes trended as Joe Biden supporters bristled at the MSNBC host Thursday. Chris Hayes’ crime? He dared to report that Tara Reade had accused Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her with his hands when she was a Senate staffer in 1992.

Watch the “offensive” segment below (via Twitter):

Has the Democratic Party ever looked worse than it does today? Could it be a more obvious sump of morally bankrupt partisan hackery and hypocrisy?

Democrats Want to #FireChrisHayes for Seeing Tara Reade

When #FireChrisHayes began trending after he reported on Tara Reade and Joe Biden last night, I thought it was an outcry from the #MeToo movement because he sided with Joe Biden.

That’s what most party-line Democrats like Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, V.P. hopeful Stacey Abrams, and even outspoken MeToo activist Alyssa Milano have done.

But what a naive choirboy I was to think that!

No, #FireChrisHayes was the outraged response to a journalist doing his job and reporting the news. The tweets on this trend are unbelievable.

Contrary to the characterization in the #FireChrisHayes tweet above, Chris Hayes wasn’t “hammering” the Tara Reade story.

He was merely reporting it for the first time.

It’s been more than a month since Tara Reade leveled her accusation against the former vice president and U.S. senator from Delaware.

In that time, the mainstream media’s coverage of Tara Reade’s claims paled in comparison to its media spectacle over accusations against Brett Kavanaugh.

Now Joe Biden supporters are saying Chris sucks:

There you have it, folks. By informing voters about candidates for public office, Chris Hayes is attempting to “destroy democracy in America.”

If democracy is based on keeping people in the dark, count me out.

“RidinWithBiden” called Hayes’ reporting biased:

But in what world is it not viciously biased to ignore Tara Reade?

You’d Think Trump-Loving Russians Started This Trend

Joe Biden supporters even reprised the Democrats’ favorite conspiracy theory about Trump and Russia in the #FireChrisHayes trend.

But if the Russians want Trump reelected, they couldn’t have planned a better trend than #FireChrisHayes. Because Republicans and independent voters can now see how fake Joe Biden supporters are. They’re calling to cancel a journalist for reporting facts.

They’ve lost any moral high ground.

And they’re pushing away left-of-center MeToo activists.

The Russian collusion conspiracy has gotten out of hand. Joe Biden supporters are actually suggesting that Tara Reade accused Biden because she’s a Putin patsy.

Wow. Big, if true.

Because if true, having her mom call into Larry King Live about it in 1993 is really playing the long game. How did Putin know back then that Joe Biden would run against Trump in 2020? That Putin really is one wily ex-KGB agent.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.