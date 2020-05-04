Finally, Some Truly Good News About The Last of Us Part II

Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann announced today that The Last of Us Part II has now gone gold.

Physical copies of the game are now being pressed ahead of a release on June 19.

Implicitly referencing last week’s leak, Druckmann notes that nothing is comparable to experiencing the game from beginning to end.

The Last of Us Part II Finally Goes Gold

The Last of Us Part II writer and vice president at Naughty Dog took to Instagram to share the good news earlier today, confirming the developer has submitted its gold master.

The gold master is the final version of the game – in disc format – pressed and then delivered to eager fans when the game releases on June 19. Just make sure you’ve got 100 GB free as it’s a hefty install.

The news means The Last of Us Part II is on course to hit the release date, barring some unforeseen hurdle derailing Sony and Naughty Dog’s plans.

Druckmann explains:

We wanted to let you know that we have gone gold. So, back in April, we told you that, you know, due to the state of the world, logistics way beyond our control, we had to push the game, which gave us a few extra weeks to polish. And now that we have a release date, we have submitted our gold master. That means discs are starting to get pressed, and the executable is being put on the PlayStation Network. And you’re going to have our game in a few short weeks.

Druckmann noted that the milestone didn’t carry the celebratory veneer it usually would due to the work-from-home measures imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Last of Us Part II writer did take time to recognize the efforts of the Naughty Dog team behind the studio’s “most ambitious” game to date.

Brought to Tears

Druckmann highlighted the care put into every detail and facet of The Last of Us Part II’s development, the last play-through of which brought the Naughty Dog boss to tears.

Touching on the recent leaks, Druckmann struck a combative note. He said that despite what would-be fans may have picked up, nothing is comparable to experiencing the game from beginning to end.

Would-be players appear to share the sentiment; pre-orders of The Last of Us Part II seem unaffected by the widely spread spoilers. The game now tops pre-order charts on Amazon in multiple countries.