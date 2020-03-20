Evangeline Lilly Fears Martial Law – Her Selfish Actions Could Make It Worse

Evangeline Lilly isn’t social distancing – and she wants everyone to know about it.

Her pathetic excuse proves how selfish she really is.

She says she fears martial law, but her behavior makes draconian enforcement more likely.

Coronavirus is forcing us all to make sacrifices. Everyone, it seems, but Evangeline Lilly.

The “Lost” star proudly posted a photo of her “morning tea” on Instagram, saying she was selfishly taking her children to gymnastics despite social distancing recommendations.

Lilly said her decision to continue “business as usual” was a choice between freedom and her life.

Evangeline Lilly Opts Out of COVID-19 Containment

Evangeline Lilly claims she’s valuing her freedom over her life— noting that “where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law (sic).”

What Lilly is actually doing is making a choice to value herself over everyone else.

As medical caregivers isolate themselves from their families in order to prepare for the tsunami of patients about to overwhelm the American healthcare system, selfish people like Lilly are worried about children’s activities and government control.

Ironically, Lilly’s refusal to make wise decisions regarding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is what’s pushing the U.S. closer to martial law.

Over the past few days, questions about how the government will enforce social distancing have emerged. Politicians have answered they will do what it takes – even if it means enforcing quarantines by force.

That’s an unlikely possibility, but the government could take more drastic measures to try to keep people away from each other.

In Spain and France, residents face fines for unnecessary contact. Evangeline Lilly’s selfish post reveals why those fines are necessary.

The Most Ironic Thing About Lilly’s Selfish Coronavirus Stance

If people like Evangeline Lilly would comply with social distancing— even a little bit— that kind of drastic action wouldn’t be necessary.

Laughing in the face of World Health Organization warnings and encouraging others to do the same will only intensify the coronavirus’ impact on healthcare systems around the world.

A crippled healthcare system in which the most vulnerable can’t get care will almost certainly restrict civil liberties in a much more severe way.

Someone like Lilly, whose father has Leukemia and lives with her, is at a relatively greater risk of overwhelming U.S. hospitals by exposing him to what she considers to be a “respiratory flu.”

Evangeline Lilly Uses Privilege to Justify Her Actions

If everyone were to follow Lilly’s lead, the state of U.S. healthcare would be disastrous. That could result in riots in areas where care would have to be rationed.

Besides, Lilly is worth around $15 million. She has the means to give up working to look after her children, unlike many Americans who will struggle through school closures around the country.

She may take some comfort in the cushion her millions could provide should the pandemic touch one of her own family members. Perhaps that’s true, but if Americans don’t flatten the curve and reduce the spread of COVID-19 now, services like 911, ER doctors and hospitals themselves will become inaccessible.

Lilly’s decision to send her kids to gymnastics camp and brag about it on social media is on par with the thousands of ill-informed spring breakers that packed party-hotspots despite coronavirus warnings.

Her ignorance would be laughable if it wasn’t such a slap in the face to the rest of the world.

This article was edited by Josiah Wilmoth.