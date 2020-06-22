Epstein ‘Madam’ Ghislaine Maxwell is Still a Wanted Woman – And That’s Criminal

Ghislaine Maxwell, the infamous Jeffrey Epstein co-conspirator, is still free.

She’s reportedly hiding out in Paris, France.

We know where she is and what she’s done — why hasn’t she been arrested?

The Jeffrey Epstein fallout continues.

Ghislaine Maxwell, the socialite billed as Epstein’s “pimp,” is hiding from the Feds in a plush apartment in Paris, France.

Is there a logical reason for this?

Ghislaine Maxwell & Jeffrey Epstein Were A Deadly Pair

We previously reported that Prince Andrew was being compelled to come to the United States to testify about his role in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

This was an unprecedented move by the United States government.

Yet, Ghislaine Maxwell continues to slither by, unscathed.

According to a new report, Maxwell has “kept a low profile” since 2016. She’s been living in a plush luxury apartment off the Champs ­Elysees. And she’s been staying one step ahead of investigators, switching homes as law enforcement gets “hot” on her tail.

She was the closest person to Jeffrey Epstein, and responsible for procuring his most vulnerable victims. But the United States is letting her skip around like an Amish teenager on rumspringa. Why?

Time To Pay The Piper

Tomorrow, Senior U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska will be hearing two cases brought by Virginia Roberts Giuffre. The cases were brought by Giuffre against Maxwell & Alan Dershowitz, Jeffrey Epstein’s two closest co-conspirators.

Now, Maxwell, who disappeared from public life after Epstein’s death, denied any wrongdoing. But her connections to the disgraced financier cannot be denied. And if we’re making unprecedented moves against acting royals, there’s no reason a “British socialite” should be unscathed.

A friend of Maxwell’s made her “duties” to Epstein clear.

To hang around those billionaire guys, you either have to be sleeping with them or you’re finding them girls. There is no in-between when you’re in that crowd. The other thing you can do is get them into parties. It’s the private jet equivalent of grass, gas or ass.

So just as Ghislaine Maxwell had to pay to party with Jeffrey Epstein, so too should she pay the consequences.

