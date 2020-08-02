From Naomi Campbell to Stephen Hawking – The Epstein Court Files Will Shock You

The Epstein files have been declassified.

The celebrities listed in the 2,000-plus page indictment include Prince Andrew and former President Bill Clinton.

All of the accusations involve varying degrees of sexual assault, misconduct, and abuse of underaged girls.

In a shocking move, the 2,000-plus page indictment has been made available for public consumption, and the list of celebrities involved in the web of lies perpetrated by Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell, is simply astounding.

At the top of the list, of course, is Prince Andrew of York and former President Bill Clinton, both of whom are accused of the most egregious of assaults — but all of the celebrities listed in the indictment are being accused of varying degrees of sexual misconduct with underage girls.

The Epstein Files Are Part Of The Civil Litigation Against Ghislaine Maxwell

In the past, the so-called “Epstein files” weren’t available for public consumption. Now, however, the 2000-plus page report has been declassified as the civil charges against Ghislaine Maxwell continue.

Maxwell, who is referred to as “Epstein’s pimp,” is also facing federal charges of aiding Epstein’s abuse of young girls.

The biggest names on the list in the Epstein files are, of course, Prince Andrew of York — who is being accused of having “orgies” with underage girls procured by Epstein — and former President Bill Clinton.

However, there are also some shocking revelations in the documents — including the accusation that the late physicist Stephen Hawking, who suffered from Lou Gehrig’s disease and was wheelchair-bound for most of his life, also participated in the abuse of underage girls.

The list of high-profile figures in the documents include:

Prince Andrew

Bill Clinton

Naomi Campbell

Alan Dershowitz

Emmy Tayler

Marvin Minsky

Henry Jarecki

Stephen Hawking

This Is Only The Beginning

Ultimately, though, things are just getting started with the so-called “Epstein files.” As time — and the trials — go on, it’s almost certain that more disgusting revelations about all of the celebrities involved in this scandal will be revealed.

And that includes against Prince Andrew of York and former President Bill Clinton — though, so far, what we’ve heard is certainly bad enough.

Ultimately, it doesn’t matter what crown one wears, what side of the political aisle one falls on, what designer one walked the runway for, or how much money one has: if the Epstein files reveal that you, either actively or passively, engaged in abusing underage girls, you need to be punished to the fullest extent of the law.

There cannot — and should not — be any debate about this.

