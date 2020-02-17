Epic Games Store to Give Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Away for Free

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate will be free on the Epic Games Store, joining card battler Faeria as this coming week’s duo of free games.

Epic Games is continuing with its 2020 habit of announcing its weekly freebies ahead of time. The Fortnite developer announced that Assassin’s Creed Syndicate is heading to the Epic Games Store later this week.

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Joins Epic Store’s Free Game Giveaway

Ubisoft’s 2015 open-world action-adventure appeared on the Epic Games Store free game listing earlier today. Syndicate joins card battler Faeria as this coming week’s duo of free games.

Faeria and Assassin’s Creed Syndicate go free this Thursday, Feb. 20 until Feb. 27. Epic usually launches that week’s titles at 4 PM GMT/8 AM PST.

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate is an interesting one and may mark a shift at Epic towards giving away games with a broader appeal. Assassin’s Creed’s mainstream appeal could draw in a different type of player and further bolster the Epic Games Store’s user base.

The Last True AC Game

The timing of Assassin’s Creed Syndicate’s release meant it didn’t fare as well as expected despite being a solid entry in the series. The widely criticized Unity blemished the franchise for many, leaving Syndicate to contend with a landscape unsympathetic to what many were coming to see as a fatigued formula.

In that respect, a slot as an Epic Games Store freebie should allow many players to give Syndicate the attention it deserves.

In many ways, Syndicate stands as the last true Assassin’s Creed game before the franchise sets its sights on becoming a fully fledged RPG. The transition from Origins – which introduced the first RPG elements – to 2018’s sprawling journey across the Aegean Sea hasn’t been to everyone’s taste.

If you’re tempted by some classic Assassin’s Creed, then you can’t go wrong with Syndicate. Here’s the official blurb to whet your appetite;

As Jacob Frye, a young and reckless Assassin, use your skills to help those trampled by the march of progress. Travel the city at the height of the Industrial Revolution and meet iconic historical figures. From Westminster to Whitechapel, you will come across Darwin, Dickens, Queen Victoria… and many more. As a gang leader, strengthen your stronghold and rally rival gang members to your cause, in order to take back the capital from the Templars’ hold.

In the meantime, Epic is currently giving away Kingdom Come: Deliverance, arguably its biggest game to date, and Aztez.

This article was edited by Gerelyn Terzo.