Empire of Sin Is the Latest Game Struck by 2020 Delay Frenzy

Romero Games has pushed back Empire of Sin to Fall 2020.

The turn-based strategy title is the latest game pushed back in the early months of 2020.

The developer cites a desire to favor “quality over speed.”

Romero Games announced today that it has shifted the release of Empire of Sin from Spring to Fall 2020.

Empire of Sin joins a growing list of upcoming games that have seen their initial release dates pushed back in the early months of 2020. The strategy title joins the likes of Final Fantasy VII Remake, Cyberpunk 2077, and The Last of Us Part II, among others.

Empire of Sin Delayed to Fall 2020

Channeling the game’s 1920s Prohibition-era setting, Empire of Sin director, Brenda Romeo, shared the news in a statement published on Twitter earlier today;

As any good bootlegger knows, good liquor can’t be rushed and the same goes for game development. This is why we have decided to move the release of Empire of Sin to Fall 2020.

Romero also highlighted that a desire to favor “quality over speed” prompted the decision to delay the game.

For anyone who’s stayed abreast of 2020’s delays to date, it’s a familiar refrain, and one few will fault – as attested by responses to the news.

Much like the initial Q2 2020 release window, Romero Games remains vague about when exactly we can expect the game to drop. The developer is presumably keeping its options open in case of further delays.

Fall 2020 raises the possibility of a next-generation release. As it stands, the game remains penciled in for release on current-gen consoles.

The Glitz and Glamor of the Roaring 20s

As for what we can expect when Empire of Sin finally arrives, the game brings turn-based strategy to Prohibition-era Chicago.

The game asks players to rise to the top of the city’s criminal echelons. They’ll establish rackets, bribe cops and officials, and steer a gang of mobsters in ruthless gunfights.

With era-appropriate tone and visuals, Empire of Sin drops players “smack dab in the glitz and glamor of roaring 20s.”

This article was edited by Josiah Wilmoth.