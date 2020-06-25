Eminem’s Apology Shows His Age – And That’s Not a Bad Thing

An alternative version of Conway The Machine’s “Bang” – which features Eminem – was leaked earlier this week.

The song featured “diss” lyrics against Diddy’s Revolt TV.

After Diddy called the rapper an “unnecessary distraction,” the rapper shocked fans by apologizing.

Eminem just apologized. The controversial rapper, who made a career out of insulting everyone and their mothers, conceded that his verse on the alternative version of “Bang” was an unnecessary distraction.

And while the apology was shocking, it was certainly necessary. And it’s also a sign that Eminem is finally growing up.

Controversial Alternative Eminem Verse on ‘Bang’ Leaks

Conway The Machine released a song called “Bang” back in 2019. It featured a verse from Eminem, which didn’t cause much of a stir at the time.

But a leaked version of Eminem’s verse surfaced this week, and that alternative track raised some eyebrows when he took aim at Diddy’s Revolt:

Granted, the diss is brutal. And “Slim Shady” has made a career off of doing exactly this.

But that didn’t stop Diddy — and, by extension, Revolt TV — from issuing a searing response.

Why does Eminem, someone who is a guest in Black culture, think he can talk down to REVOLT? REVOLT is a BLACK media company, owned by a Black entrepreneur, with a majority Black team – that is authentic and real about this. With the immediate need for REVOLT to use our platform for the important issues regarding social justice, equality, and ensuring continuing to be the outlet – across ALL OUR PLATFORMS, we’re doing important work. Eminem trying to come for us is an unneeded distraction. It is not OK.

He’s Getting Too Old for This

Shortly after this searing response, Eminem took to Twitter to apologize.

That apology went viral because many rap fans couldn’t believe Eminem was actually saying he was sorry. But, really, that’s the least he should have done.

That said, it’s a start.

The artist formerly known as Marshall Mathers certainly made a career out of talking smack. But, 20 years on, he’s now the father of an adult daughter and pushing 50.

Put simply: he’s too old for this mess. Yes, Eminem’s apology was shocking. But it was also a necessary evolution for an aging entertainer.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.