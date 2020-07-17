Ellen DeGeneres’ Terrible 2020 Gets Worse as Divorce Rumors Resurface

Ellen DeGeneres is rumored to be getting divorced from her longtime wife, Portia de Rossi.

The news comes hot on the heels of yet another expose about the “toxic work culture,” and her alleged connection to the absurd “Wayfair trafficking conspiracy.”

How much worse can she get?

Ellen DeGeneres is getting worse.

In the wake of the truly-bizarre “Wayfair trafficking scandal,” and hot on the heels of new reports of the toxic nature of her eponymous show’s work culture, comes word that she may be divorcing her longtime wife, Portia de Rossi.

It’s safe to say that Ellen is in freefall—as well she deserves.

Ellen DeGeneres Is Crashing

Where do we begin with this Ellen DeGeneres mess?

First, let’s talk about the reports of her divorce. According to (admittedly unsubstantiated) rumors, de Rossi has finally had enough of her wife’s battle-ax ways, so she’s putting on some country music and kicking her to the curb.

Whereas the rumors of their split have been going on since 2018, they might have legs now thanks to Ellen’s controlling ways.

Rumors are unfolding that Ellen DeGeneres’ behavior isn’t as nice as it is when she’s on camera. Former employees, including her bodyguard, came forward with stories about how she’s a diva when the cameras stop. She’s also being accused of not paying her staff’s dues. She’s had a reputation for being domineering with her staff, but for the last few years, it’s gone over the edge. It may be getting to her wife, Portia de Rossi, as well.

I wonder if Ellen DeGeneres thinks “control” is more important than being happily married to her wife?

Conspiracy Theories Aside, Ellen Is Truly Awful

Aside from the rumors that Ellen DeGeneres is getting divorced comes speculation of her involvement with the so-called “Wayfair scandal.”

The conspiracy, which became a global trend, claimed the online furniture retailer is nothing but a huge front for a child trafficking ring. Its “big-ticket items” was a front for pedophiles to “order” children online, the conspiracy added.

Now, while it was ultimately revealed to be nothing more than a huge QAnon conspiracy theory—and we all know how awful the QAnon crowd is—one has to wonder why Ellen consistently finds herself in the crosshairs of these perplexing rumors.

As it turns out, there are plenty of good reasons for it.

According to yet another new report out about the toxic work culture on The Ellen Show, both current and former employees say that the work conditions are all but unbearable. Employees are often fired after taking medical leave, and one employee was even fired after taking a bereavement day to mourn the loss of a close family member.

In response, Ellen had her publicist issue a rote window-dressing statement:

For the record, the day to day responsibility of the Ellen show is completely on us. We take all of this very seriously and we realize, as many in the world are learning, that we need to do better, are committed to do better, and we will do better.

Don’t try too hard now, Ellen!

There’s no shortage of ways that Ellen DeGeneres is just plain terrible. It’s a wonder that “cancel culture” still hasn’t done its thing and canceled her already. At what point are we all finally going to say, ‘enough is enough’?