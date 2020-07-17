Home Op-ed Ellen DeGeneres’ Terrible 2020 Gets Worse as Divorce Rumors Resurface

Ellen DeGeneres’ Terrible 2020 Gets Worse as Divorce Rumors Resurface

Bernadette Giacomazzo @gforce_bg
July 17, 2020 4:51 PM UTC
As if Ellen DeGeneres didn't have enough issues, she's divorcing her wife, Portia DeRossi, and is at the center of the Wayfair scandal.
Posted in: Op-edShowbiz

Has Portia de Rossi finally had enough of Ellen's controlling ways? | Image: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

  • Ellen DeGeneres is rumored to be getting divorced from her longtime wife, Portia de Rossi.
  • The news comes hot on the heels of yet another expose about the “toxic work culture,” and her alleged connection to the absurd “Wayfair trafficking conspiracy.”
  • How much worse can she get?

Ellen DeGeneres is getting worse.

In the wake of the truly-bizarre “Wayfair trafficking scandal,” and hot on the heels of new reports of the toxic nature of her eponymous show’s work culture, comes word that she may be divorcing her longtime wife, Portia de Rossi.

It’s safe to say that Ellen is in freefall—as well she deserves.

Ellen DeGeneres Is Crashing

Where do we begin with this Ellen DeGeneres mess?

First, let’s talk about the reports of her divorce. According to (admittedly unsubstantiated) rumors, de Rossi has finally had enough of her wife’s battle-ax ways, so she’s putting on some country music and kicking her to the curb.

Whereas the rumors of their split have been going on since 2018, they might have legs now thanks to Ellen’s controlling ways.

Rumors are unfolding that Ellen DeGeneres’ behavior isn’t as nice as it is when she’s on camera. Former employees, including her bodyguard, came forward with stories about how she’s a diva when the cameras stop. She’s also being accused of not paying her staff’s dues. She’s had a reputation for being domineering with her staff, but for the last few years, it’s gone over the edge. It may be getting to her wife, Portia de Rossi, as well.

I wonder if Ellen DeGeneres thinks “control” is more important than being happily married to her wife?

Conspiracy Theories Aside, Ellen Is Truly Awful

Aside from the rumors that Ellen DeGeneres is getting divorced comes speculation of her involvement with the so-called “Wayfair scandal.”

The conspiracy, which became a global trend, claimed the online furniture retailer is nothing but a huge front for a child trafficking ring. Its “big-ticket items” was a front for pedophiles to “order” children online, the conspiracy added.

Now, while it was ultimately revealed to be nothing more than a huge QAnon conspiracy theory—and we all know how awful the QAnon crowd is—one has to wonder why Ellen consistently finds herself in the crosshairs of these perplexing rumors.

As it turns out, there are plenty of good reasons for it.

Yikes, Ellen DeGeneres. JUST YIKES. | Source: Twitter

According to yet another new report out about the toxic work culture on The Ellen Show, both current and former employees say that the work conditions are all but unbearable. Employees are often fired after taking medical leave, and one employee was even fired after taking a bereavement day to mourn the loss of a close family member.

In response, Ellen had her publicist issue a rote window-dressing statement:

For the record, the day to day responsibility of the Ellen show is completely on us. We take all of this very seriously and we realize, as many in the world are learning, that we need to do better, are committed to do better, and we will do better.

Don’t try too hard now, Ellen!

There’s no shortage of ways that Ellen DeGeneres is just plain terrible. It’s a wonder that “cancel culture” still hasn’t done its thing and canceled her already. At what point are we all finally going to say, ‘enough is enough’?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

Samburaj Das, Sam Bourgi edited this article for CCN.com. If you see a breach of our Code of Ethics or find a factual, spelling, or grammar error, please contact us.

More of: Ellen DeGeneresPortia DeRossi
Show comments

Don't Miss:

Bernadette Giacomazzo @gforce_bg

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, and photographer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, People, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, BET.com, and more. She is also the author of The Uprising series and is the CEO of the acclaimed G-Force Marketing & Publicity firm, which has been featured in The Hollywood Reporter and has scored film, television, radio, and print placements for celebrity clientele worldwide. Reach her via email: bgbusiness@bernadettegiacomazzo.com. Visit her website here, or her LinkedIn profile here.

Latest News:

Papa John’s Ex-CEO Defends Goya – And I’m Not the Least Bit Surprised

Berkshire’s Rumored $5 Billion Trade Is Classic Warren Buffett

Here’s Why Netflix Is Ripe for a Stock Split

Xbox Boss Breaks Silence on $70 Videogames – to Say Nothing At All

Dow Flatlines, Leaving Stocks Trapped in a Shaky Holding Pattern

I Fear Meghan Markle & Princess Diana May Have One Thing in Common

Today’s PlayStation 5 Controller Hands-On May Reveal UI Surprise

Ghost of Tsushima Chopped Pirates to Become PS4’s Samurai Epic

Traders Fear ‘Peaked’ U.S. Tech Stocks Could Freeze 2020 Bull Market

Dr Disrespect Threatens Twitch Lawsuit – And That’s a Can of Worms

Meghan Markle Has Every Right to Ignore Her Toxic Father

Chelsea Handler’s ‘War Crimes’ Hypocrisy Is Suspiciously Trumpian

Twitter Hack Proves Censoring Trump Isn’t Biggest Fake News Risk

Relax, The Next-Gen Xbox Series X Isn’t Killing Off The Xbox One S

The Dow Tumbled Because Trump’s Election X-Factor Just Vanished

Don't Miss: