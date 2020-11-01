Ellen DeGeneres Lures in a Live Studio Audience – During a Pandemic

Ellen DeGeneres is one of the first talk show hosts to welcome back a live studio audience.

She claims she’s doing so with “added safety measures.”

But can someone tell her that hosting a live studio audience during a pandemic isn’t the flex that she thinks it is?

Ellen DeGeneres clearly doesn’t care about other people.

Given how many times she’s been exposed for being such an absolute beast to other human beings — I’m actually surprised she doesn’t refer to them as “the peasantry” — it’s a small wonder that anyone can even look at her without wanting to throw up.

Yet, somehow, the woman still has fans. (Donald Trump has fans, too, so this really shouldn’t be that surprising.)

Granted, she doesn’t have as many as she used to have. So you’d think she’d do everything in her power to keep them for as long as she can.

But after this latest announcement, it’s clear she doesn’t care whether they live or die.

Is Ellen DeGeneres Aware That We’re In The Middle Of A Pandemic?

I’m not sure if Ellen DeGeneres has heard, but the United States is in the middle of a pandemic. In fact, there’s some talk that a “second wave” is coming.

So what’s her first thought? Let’s have a live studio audience back!

As USA Today reports:

“Ellen,” like most talk shows and other TV programming that relies on live audience reactions, has filled its studio seats with virtual fans since its host returned to the studio last month. Beginning Wednesday, 40 fans will attend the “Ellen” taping in person, while 70 more will remain virtual. The studio generally holds about 300 audience members. “ ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ will follow all health and safety protocols and COVID-19 guidelines,” read a press release from the show shared Tuesday.

Is this supposed to somehow make things better?

COVID-19 Is Very Real

More than 8 million Americans have been infected with the COVID-19 virus, and more than 200,00 Americans have died from its complications.

And while Ellen DeGeneres isn’t the first-ever show to have a live studio audience back — “Let’s Make a Deal” and “Saturday Night Live” also have a limited live audience — it is the first talk show with the distinction.

The question, though, is whether this is necessary. Clearly, it isn’t.

We are in the middle of a pandemic, and the fewer people that are exposed to the virus, the better.

That Ellen DeGeneres is more concerned about appearing in front of a live audience than she is about said live audience’s safety speaks volumes.

