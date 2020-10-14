Ellen DeGeneres Can Learn From Dax Shephard’s Relapse, but Will She?

Dax Shephard recently announced that he had relapsed after 16 years of sobriety.

His wife, Kristen Bell, went on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk about it.

Bell said Shephard was ‘very, very worth it.’ We might feel the same about Ellen if she handled her controversies the same way.

Kristen Bell went on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to discuss her husband’s relapse on Wednesday. Dax Shephard, who was sober for 16 years, addressed the issue on his podcast last month.

His admission was raw, emotional, and brutally honest. While some may think it was an overshare, it’s hard to feel anything but compassion for the man.

As Bell shared her reaction to the situation, it was ironic that she was sharing it with a woman who’s caught in the thick of her own addictions–Ellen DeGeneres.

What if Ellen decided to deal with them in a similar way? It would certainly work better than what she’s been doing.

Kristen Bell Shows Her Love for Dax Shephard

When it comes to celebrity couples, we rarely get a peek behind the curtain like we do with Dax Shephard and Kristen Bell.

Check out Bell’s revealing appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show below:

Of course, it’s every couple’s right to maintain their privacy. But with Bell and Shephard, that does not seem to be a priority. They’re eager to share the details of their personal lives, seemingly in the name of helping others.

During a September 25th episode of his podcast Armchair Expert, Shephard addressed his addiction, explaining:

I’m so sorry that I lied to you and so many people. It’s really regretful and shameful and really bums me out that I’m that person sometimes

Bell publicly responded on yesterday’s Ellen episode with a “whoopsie,” before explaining:

I just love that he’s addicted to growth and I will continue to stand by him because he’s very, very worth it.

One of the most pivotal lines from her response was:

Everybody’s up against their own demon. Sometimes it’s anxiety and depression, sometimes it’s substance abuse. The thing I love most about Dax is… that he was able to tell me and tell us and say ‘we need a different plan.’

And sometimes people’s demons are fame and power. But not everyone is ready to be so honest.

Ellen DeGeneres Takes a Different Route

It’s been a rough year for Ellen DeGeneres. But that’s because it’s been a rough decade for the people who’ve had to work with her.

Accusations of toxic behavior have swarmed the talk show host for the better part of 2020.

She’s added fuel to the flames by posting tone-deaf tweets and desperate videos of her crying like the one below:

After months of problematic accusations, Ellen DeGeneres finally acknowledged the situation on her show and gave the most ‘tone-deaf apology of the year.‘

During her speech, she claimed, “she learned there were things happening here that never should have happened.” It implies that she was completely unaware of the situation until the very recent investigations.

But everyone from her bodyguards to her staff to her guests had claimed that Ellen DeGeneres was the problem.

All of her antics described above result from her trying to avoid her comeuppance, and they’ve translated into weak ratings and a general lack of sympathy for the dancing celebrity.

But what if she was more like Dax Shephard?

It Could Be Much Different

When public figures are faced with damning accusations, they have three options. They can go into hiding (like Chris D’Elia). They can address the issue (like Dan Harmon). Or they try to remain in the spotlight without really acknowledging it (like Ellen DeGeneres).

And there’s only one tactic that works: admitting your faults and sincerely apologizing.

Dax Shephard has revealed that, just like the rest of us, he struggles. He has deep-rooted issues and can wreak havoc on his life if left unaddressed.

Everything we’ve heard points to Ellen having an addiction to power and fame, and she’s only reinforced that addiction by grasping onto her job for dear life.

If she just admitted her struggles, I’m sure we could feel for her. Who knows how any of us would react if we were given similar levels of power and pressure. We just want her to take ownership of her issues so we know that she knows they exist. It’s a trust thing.

But until then, she’ll continue to what she does best: dance around the real issues.

