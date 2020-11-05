If Ellen DeGeneres Is Canceled, Let’s Take a Hard Look at Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa is celebrating her 30th anniversary with the Walt Disney Company.

Apparently, we’re supposed to believe she’s brave because she celebrated by eating cake and showing off her “tiny waistline.”

Ripa has proven to have a questionable character over the years. Can we please stop giving her attention for doing nothing?

Medical workers have risked their lives every day during the pandemic. Essential workers at grocery stores have served us, despite exposing themselves to potentially hundreds of infected shoppers. But Kelly Ripa is the brave one.

Why?

Because she’s showing off her body and willing to eat a delicious cake.

How many times will we have to hear about Kelly Ripa’s ‘struggles’? They’re starting to sound more like victories to the average American, and it’s starting to get annoying.

Kelly Ripa Hits a Milestone

First off, let’s congratulate Kelly Ripa for hitting a milestone. She’s celebrating her 30th anniversary with Walt Disney today.

Check out this video of her trying to figure out what type of free car she’ll be getting.

It must be a tough decision when you’re already a millionaire, but Kelly Ripa is no stranger to the struggle.

Kelly’s “Weight Struggles”

Body shaming in any form is reprehensible, but there are, as they say, levels to this.

Kelly Ripa apparently experienced body-shaming after reposting the following photo from 2017:

Instagram users commented that she was too skinny; some even told her to eat some food. While that’s not nice, it’s fairly likely that these jabs are coming from a place of jealousy, as opposed to disgust. Kelly Ripa does look great, and she’s showing it off.

She did again today by accentuating her waistline. But that doesn’t mean she’s brave like some publications are claiming.

She’s a millionaire who likely has a team of personal trainers and dieticians. She works hard and likely has a lot of help keeping her 50-year-old body in tip-top shape.

Let’s stop pretending she’s William Wallace from Braveheart. And she’s definitely not courageous for eating this Mickey Mouse cake:

And can we please stop hyping up her ‘struggles’? She’s done that enough already.

Kelly Ripa Has a History

We can’t pin this situation fully on Ripa; it’s more a product of the media. But that doesn’t mean she hasn’t done this before, herself.

Let’s not forget when the talk show host, worth $120 million, claimed her son was suffering from ‘extreme poverty.’

Ripa went on the Jimmy Kimmel Show to explain how her son, who was just sent off to college, was impoverished:

I think he loves the freedom. He hates paying his own rent and he’s chronically poor. I don’t think he ever really experienced extreme poverty like now.

Check out the clip below:

She’s not the only embattled, tone-deaf TV host we know.

And just like Ellen DeGeneres, she plays nice on TV, but she hasn’t always been so nice when the cameras are off.

Her former co-host Michael Strahan hinted that Ripa didn’t want anything to do with him while working together. After leaving the show, he said:

Certain things that were going on behind the scenes just caught up.

Strahan was replaced by the most cookie-cutter sidekick imaginable in Ryan Seacrest. Now Ripa can continue her reign at the top unthreatened by anyone with a real personality.

But we know the real Kelly Ripa, and it’s not as pretty as it looks on Instagram.

And while you might not think she deserves to be canceled, we can probably all agree that she deserves a reality check.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.