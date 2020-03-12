E3 2020 Cancellation Destroys Warner Bros.’ Batman Plans

Advertisement

A journalist has revealed that Warner Bros. was planning to hold an E3 press conference.

However, the ESA’s decision to cancel E3 2020 may have destroyed the publisher’s plans.

Warner Bros. was rumored to be revealing a new Batman game and a Harry Potter RPG.

On Twitter, Kotaku’s Jason Schreier revealed that Warner Bros. had been planning to hold an E3 2020 press conference. It would have been the first time that the company has held an event at the scale of an E3.

A rumored Batman title would’ve been one of the games announced by Warner Bros., Schreier claimed. Warner Bros. has released several teasers for the Batman game and fans had been waiting for an official reveal, which it seems would have come at E3 2020.

A highly-anticipated Harry Potter RPG, in the rumor-mill for several years, was expected to be WB’s second title announcement. There are no official details on the game but after a series of disappointing Harry Potter mobile games, fans remain hopeful for a larger Harry Potter game.

However, this press conference will no longer happen as the Entertainment Software Association has cancelled E3 2020. The event will not happy but publishers and developers are likely to make major game announcements in a different way.

Ubisoft has confirmed that it will be holding an E3 2020 stream and the Xbox E3 2020 event will also be online. There is potential for Warner Bros. to do something like this, giving fans a stream where it reveals the new Batman and Harry Potter games and the other releases that Schreier’s tweet teases.