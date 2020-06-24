Dow’s 800-Point Crash Spares No One as IMF Unleashes Grim Warning

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged by as much as 843 points Tuesday.

The losses follow a highly volatile pre-market session as investors reacted to President Trump’s shockingly low re-election odds.

All 30 of the Dow’s blue-chip companies record losses, with Boeing leading the declines.

The Dow and broader U.S. stock market underwent another wave of selling on Tuesday, as investors reacted to a grim forecast about the health of the global economy. President Trump’s re-election odds are also in focus after a New York Times poll put Joe Biden lightyears ahead of the incumbent.

Dow 30 Plunge; S&P 500, Nasdaq Follow

All of Wall Street’s major indexes printed heavy losses Tuesday, reflecting a volatile pre-market for Dow futures.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged by as much as 843 points before paring losses later in the session.

All 30 Dow index members recorded losses, with Boeing (NYSE:BA) leading the declines. Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX), ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM), and Dow (NYSE:DOW) also declined sharply.

The broad S&P 500 Index of large-cap stocks plunged 2.9%, with all 11 primary sectors recording declines. Energy shouldered the most substantial losses; as a sector, it fell 5.8%. Financials, industrials, and healthcare companies also posted substantial declines.

Meanwhile, the technology-focused Nasdaq Composite Index declined 2.6%.

IMF Downgrades Global Economic Outlook

Losses were magnified Tuesday by a damning report on the global economy courtesy of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The Washington-based lending institution has downgraded its outlook on global economic growth, referring to the pandemic as a “crisis like no other.”

In its revision, the IMF expects global GDP to contract 4.9% in 2020. In April, the Fund projected a 3% contraction.

The U.S. economy is forecast to fall 8% this year, while Eurozone GDP is expected to contract 10.2%. China’s economic growth is pegged at a modest 1% this year as India, Latin America, and developing Europe all contract.

A sudden resurgence in virus hot spots across the United States has cast doubts about the likelihood of a quick economic recovery. Globally, Brazil, Russia, and India have also become epicenters of the novel disease.

Low-income households–especially in emerging markets–are more prone to economic hardship due to the pandemic.

According to the IMF:

The adverse impact on low-income households is particularly acute, imperiling the significant progress made in reducing extreme poverty in the world since the 1990s.