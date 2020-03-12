Dow Jones Nears Reset Button on Trump Era’s Entire Bull-Run

Advertisement

Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) futures plunged another 1,100 points overnight.

Goldman Sachs sees another 15% fall before equities hit a bottom.

If accurate, it would wipe out almost all the stock market gains during Trump’s presidency.

The decade-long bull market in stocks is over. And it was Trump’s Oval Office speech that put the nail in the coffin. Unable to calm investors, or indeed the nation, Wall Street went into a blind panic. Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) futures were halted again overnight after collapsing 1,100 points.

The stock market is now at risk of wiping out all the gains since Trump took office. On Trump’s inauguration day, the Dow Jones was at 19,827. A further fall of 15%, as predicted by Goldman Sachs, would take us right back there.

Dow Futures wiped out

Dow Jones futures were wiped out again in premarket trading, slamming into the circuit breakers for the second time in a week. Trading was halted as the futures index dropped 5% overnight.

S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq Composite futures were also down 5% each.

Goldman Sachs predicts further 15% stock market fall

Goldman Sachs’ top U.S. equity strategist David Kostin thinks there’s plenty of pain yet to come. He sees the U.S. stock market falling another 15% before finding a bottom. Kostin said the coronavirus will hit all aspects of the economy.

Both the real economy and the financial economy are exhibiting acute signs of stress… Supply chains have been disrupted and final demand has declined for many industries. Travel is contracting sharply as both individuals and businesses restrict movement. Airlines, hotels, cruises, and casinos report plunging demand, lower occupancy, and cancellations. Employees are being furloughed.

A 15% decline from yesterday’s Dow Jones close takes us back to 20,000. A whisker higher than when Trump took office.

Trump’s stock market gains set to vanish

The president has consistently used the stock market as a barometer of his success. In November 2019 he boasted of record highs for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

In December 2019, he proudly tweeted a CNBC article, quoting:

Trump stock market rally is far outpacing past US presidents.

The president’s handling of the economy has been broadly applauded by the American public. But as the Dow Jones enters a bear market, Trump’s success, and re-election, is called into question.

Dow Jones fails to rally on Trump’s coronavirus speech

The latest stock market selloff was triggered by Trump’s Oval Office address on Wednesday night. His decision to ban travel from Europe failed to calm nerves and sent the stock market into a tailspin in after-hours trading.

After consulting with our top government health professionals I have decided to take several strong but necessary actions to protect the health and well-being of all Americans. To keep new cases from entering our shores, we will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days.

Investors were hoping for a larger stimulus package from the White House. But they were left disappointed. European stocks plunged 6% this morning. Unsurprisingly, travel stocks took the heaviest beating.