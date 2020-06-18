Dow Futures Spike On Breaking Pandemic Report From Beijing

Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) turned positive on Thursday morning.

China claims the much-feared second wave outbreak in Beijing is now ‘under control.’

Traders await Thursday morning’s jobless claims data.

U.S. stock futures took a turn higher on Thursday morning after spending most of the overnight session in the red. Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) futures were seen 87 points higher in early trading.

The spike came after a breaking report out of Beijing this morning. Despite recent fears of a second outbreak in China’s capital, health authorities say the spread is ‘under control.’ The statement came from Wu Zunyou, the chief epidemiologist of China’s Center for Diseases Prevention and Control.

The initial outbreak had forced Beijing to close schools and limit flights in and out of the capital.

Dow futures flip higher on Thursday

After spending most of the Asian session underwater, Dow futures flipped positive in a strong 400-point recovery. At 4.43 am ET, the index was 0.3% higher.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.25% while Nasdaq Composite futures were 0.4% higher.

This story is still developing and will be updated shortly.