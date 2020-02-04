Posted in: Market News
Published:
February 4, 2020 4:28 AM UTC

Dow Futures Spike 165 Points Despite Dangerous Warning from Bond Markets

The rapid spread of coronavirus and a partially inverted yield curve aren't enough to spoil the stock market's relief rally on Tuesday.

Author: Sam Bourgi @hsbourgi

Dow futures are rallying ahead of Tuesday’s open as investors shrug off coronavirus and bond-market volatility. | Image: REUTERS / Lucas Jackson

  • Dow futures rally triple-digits overnight, as U.S. stocks appear poised to extend Monday’s gains.
  • The rally shrugs off a frightful, albeit partial, yield-curve inversion last week.
  • The spread of coronavirus goes on unabated with more than 20,600 confirmed cases.

Futures on the Dow and broader U.S. stock market rose through the overnight session on Tuesday, signaling a continuation of the enormous relief rally that began at the start of the week.

The overnight gains came even as China struggled to contain the coronavirus, which now has over 20,600 confirmed cases [John Hopkins]. The novel disease is spooking investors and stoking heavy volatility in the bond market.

Dow Futures Jump

Futures on all three major U.S. indexes were higher in overnight trading. Dow Jones futures surged 165 points, or 0.6%, to 28,526.00.

Dow futures surge in overnight trading as markets claw back end of January losses. | Chart: Bloomberg

S&P 500 futures advanced 0.5% to 3,262.50. The Nasdaq 100 mini contracts rose 0.6% to 9,170.75.

Stocks in mainland China also rallied after an extremely volatile start to the week. The Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 Index rose 1.3% on Tuesday after plunging by as much as 9.1% on Monday.

Treasury Yields Plunge

The onset of coronavirus triggered a massive exodus from the U.S. stock market at the end of January as investors sought refuge in government bonds. As Treasury yields plunged, a key part of the yield curve inverted for the first time since last summer.

Namely, the 10-year Treasury yield last week fell four basis points to 1.546%, putting it below the three-month Treasury yield [CNBC]. For bond investors, an inverted yield curve is a warning sign that recession may be lurking.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell further on Monday to 1.52%, the lowest since early September. The September bottom was the lowest that yields had fallen since 2016.

The 10-year Treasury yield has been in a downward spiral since late December. Bond yields move inversely to the price. | Chart: CNBC

Bond yields are plunging because demand for government bonds is increasing over the spread of coronavirus and its potential impact on the global economy. Since lower yields affect how much interest lenders can charge, the financial sector is especially vulnerable.

Mark Newton of Newton Advisors recently told CNBC that yields “should have an effect on what happens with financials.” [CNBC]

He added:

There tends to be a pretty good correlation with what yields and the yield curve do with what the financial space does so given it is almost 13% of the S&P, that could represent a pretty significant headwind.

Financials are the second-largest sector in the S&P 500. As of Monday’s close, they were worth a combined $7.28 trillion [Fidelity]. If this sector goes under, the broader U.S. stock market could risk a major correction.

Eight of 11 S&P 500 sectors are considered overvalued, making the risk of correction all the more greater.

This article was edited by Sam Bourgi.

Last modified: February 4, 2020 4:31 AM UTC

Sam Bourgi @hsbourgi

Financial Editor of CCN.com, Sam Bourgi has spent the past nine years focused on economics, markets and cryptocurrencies. His work has been featured in and cited by some of the world's leading newscasts, including Barron's, CBOE, Yahoo Finance and Forbes. Sam is based in Ontario, Canada and can be contacted at sam.bourgi@ccn.com

More of: Dow JonesUS Treasury Bond
Show comments

Don't Miss:

Latest News:

Weak 2020 Budget, Coronavirus Fears Threaten to Wreck India’s Stock Market

The Timberwolves Should Just Trade Karl-Anthony Towns at This Point

Google-Parent Alphabet Dips on Earnings After YouTube Disappoints

Wonderful 101 Crowdfunding Goal Reached Almost Immediately

Oil Stocks Hit With a One-Two Punch of Coronavirus and Sustainability Goals

Is Temtem’s Zero-Tolerance Cheating Ban Too Draconian?

What Netflix Must Do to Stop Its Resident Evil Series from Sucking

Boeing Stock Tainted by Safety Fears After Air Canada Aborts Flight Over Engine Issues

Dow Reverses From Its Highs as Coronavirus Flare-Up Batters Oil Prices

Ford Stock Will Suffer a Horrible Year Even If It Reports Strong Earnings

Shakira & J-Lo’s Super Bowl Halftime Controversy Misses the Point

Why Amazon Should Spin Off Its Cloud Services Cash Cow Now

Tesla Soars to $725 as Bears Get Blown Out

Blizzard Is Finally Caving to the Brutal Warcraft III: Reforged Backlash

Tesla at $15,000 by 2024? Has ARK Invest Lost Their Minds?