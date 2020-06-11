GTA 5 Online continues to pile in money for Rockstar, 7 years after the game released in 2013. | Source: Rockstar

Posted in: GamingOp-ed
Published:
June 11, 2020 8:11 AM UTC

Don’t Tempt Rockstar Into Re-Releasing a $70 Third-Gen GTA V

An Amazon UK listing for a Rockstar Games title has fans wondering if Grand Theft Auto V is going to be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X.
Author: Jasmine Henry @jasminetwts
  • A new Amazon listing suggests that Rockstar Games is about to make a huge PS5 announcement.
  • A popular suggestion is that Rockstar will release Grand Theft Auto V, making it the ‘Skyrim’ of consoles.
  • Bethesda released The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim on several platforms and multiple console generations and fans often joke about how the company wrings money out of the title.

Rockstar Games could be about to make Grand Theft Auto V its first triple-generation cash cow. Fans spotted a listing for an unannounced and unnamed Rockstar Games title on online retailer Amazon UK.

Amazon UK Listing Teases Rockstar Games PS5 Announcement

The Rockstar Games title on Amazon UK has since been delisted, but fans were able to take a screenshot. The game will be available for PS5, said the listing before it was taken down, and will cost £69.99, which is well above the typical £59 price for a game.

If the listing is for a real Rockstar Games title, then it could be announced at the PS5 games reveal event. The event, which was delayed in support of the Black Lives Matter protests, is now set to take place on June 11, 2020. This means that the listing was created so that pre-orders for the new game could be taken right after the event.

While there have been rumors that Rockstar Games is working on Grand Theft Auto 6, that game is thought to be in very early development. This means that it is unlikely to be ready for an official announcement.

Fans think that the Amazon UK listing is for GTA V on PS5. Source: Twitter

PS3, PS4 and PS5 for GTA V?

What is more likely and what fans think could happen is that GTA V could be announced as a re-release for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

PS5 and Xbox Series X would be the third generation to get GTA V after it first launched on the PS3 and Xbox 360 before being released on PS4 and Xbox One. It is possible that Rockstar is thinking about upgrading GTA V to next-gen as it makes so much money from the game’s multiplayer mode.

GTA players could be tempted to try the franchise’s multiplayer gameplay in next-gen consoles and would buy GTA V a third time to make that happen – if the game gets remastered for the new generation of consoles.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

This article was edited by Samburaj Das for CCN.com.

Jasmine Henry @jasminetwts

Jasmine is a technology and pop culture writer from the UK. Reach her at jstationx.com and via email at [firstname] at jstationx dot com

