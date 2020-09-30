Did Prince William & Harry Really ‘Fall Out’ Over Sandringham Summit?

  • Published: 1 second ago
Prince William
How much can we really trust 'royal biographers' like Robert Lacy? | Source: Toby Melville/ Pool via AP, File
  • A new “royal biography” claims to know what happened between Prince William and Prince Harry at the so-called “Sandringham Summit.”
  • Robert Lacey, a royal biographer, says he got the “inside scoop” on what really happened.
  • But how could he truly have known — and is this more of a cover for the future King?

What really went on between Prince William and Prince Harry at the so-called “Sandringham Summit”?

One royal biographer claims to know.

Even though the details of this summit have never been made public, and there haven’t even been any “leaks” regarding said summit, somehow Robert Lacey — and Robert Lacey alone — claims to have the inside scoop on what went on.

But his claims sound like nothing more than window dressing on behalf of the future King.

Were Prince William and Prince Harry On Bad Terms Before The Summit?

Robert Lacey has a unique perspective on the royals — he is, after all, a consultant for Netflix’s “The Crown.” Perhaps, then, this gives him more authority than most to speak on things tied to the Windsors.

But according to Lacey, whose book “Battle of Brothers” will detail all of this drama and then some, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, and Prince William were all in attendance at this event, and none of them walked out of there as anything short of “angry” with Prince Harry.

That goes into direct contrast with what’s already been made clear about the relationship between the brothers. Prince Harry admitted that he and his brother weren’t on the best of terms back in October of 2019. You can check out that video confirming it, from Harry’s own mouth, below.

Even in the much-bemoaned “Finding Freedom,” Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand confirmed that Prince William and Prince Harry first began falling out in the fall of 2018.

So why the sudden pivot to the “Sandringham summit” as being the turning point in the brothers’ relationship?

More Window-Dressing

Prince William and Prince Harry certainly share a unique bond, for better or worse. But while Harry has been willing to defend his brother no matter what turmoil goes on behind the scenes, William doesn’t seem to be as forthcoming with the defense of his brother.

Prince William
Despite any royal biographer’s claims, we’ll never know the full truth about the nature of Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship. | Source: Twitter

What’s more, there’s even some suggestion that William, himself, fed Harry to the proverbial wolves to cover his own hide.

We’ll never truly know if Prince William and Prince Harry are the best of friends or the worst of enemies. What we do know, though, is that the British press will always make any of the former’s sins “come out in the wash” to protect their future King.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

  • Modified: 1 second ago
Bernadette Giacomazzo
Bernadette Giacomazzo
Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, and photographer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, People, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, BET.com, and more. She is also the author of The Uprising series and is the CEO of the acclaimed G-Force Marketing & Publicity firm, which has been featured in The Hollywood Reporter and has scored film, television, radio, and print placements for celebrity clientele worldwide. Reach her via email. Visit her website here, her MuckRack profile here, or her LinkedIn profile here.

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Most Commented

Related Stories:

Recent News:

Follow Us

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

CCN.com, also known as CCN Markets and CCN, is a global news site with journalists in the U.S., UK, Europe, and Asia. We cover financial markets, business, politics, showbiz, sports, and gaming. Opinionated articles are clearly marked with “Opinion.”

Editorial Team

Chief Editor: Samburaj Das – samburaj@ccn.com
U.S. Editor: Aaron Weaver – aaron.weaver@ccn.com
Financial Editor: Sam Bourgi – sam.bourgi@ccn.com
Director and Founder: Jonas Borchgrevink -jonas.borchgrevink@ccn.com
HR and Recruiting: Pamela Meropiali – pamela.meropiali@ccn.com
Sales Manager: Pankaj Upadhyay – pankaj@ccn.com.

© 2020 Copyright: Hawkfish AS. All Rights Reserved. Address: Drengsrudhagen 6, 1385, Asker, Norway.

Regional offices: U.S., Canada, and India.