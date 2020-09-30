Did Prince William & Harry Really ‘Fall Out’ Over Sandringham Summit?

A new “royal biography” claims to know what happened between Prince William and Prince Harry at the so-called “Sandringham Summit.”

Robert Lacey, a royal biographer, says he got the “inside scoop” on what really happened.

But how could he truly have known — and is this more of a cover for the future King?

What really went on between Prince William and Prince Harry at the so-called “Sandringham Summit”?

One royal biographer claims to know.

Even though the details of this summit have never been made public, and there haven’t even been any “leaks” regarding said summit, somehow Robert Lacey — and Robert Lacey alone — claims to have the inside scoop on what went on.

But his claims sound like nothing more than window dressing on behalf of the future King.

Were Prince William and Prince Harry On Bad Terms Before The Summit?

Robert Lacey has a unique perspective on the royals — he is, after all, a consultant for Netflix’s “The Crown.” Perhaps, then, this gives him more authority than most to speak on things tied to the Windsors.

But according to Lacey, whose book “Battle of Brothers” will detail all of this drama and then some, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, and Prince William were all in attendance at this event, and none of them walked out of there as anything short of “angry” with Prince Harry.

That goes into direct contrast with what’s already been made clear about the relationship between the brothers. Prince Harry admitted that he and his brother weren’t on the best of terms back in October of 2019. You can check out that video confirming it, from Harry’s own mouth, below.

Harry on whether he and Meghan might live in Africa one day. pic.twitter.com/7QSt1R683v — tom bradby (@tombradby) October 20, 2019

Even in the much-bemoaned “Finding Freedom,” Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand confirmed that Prince William and Prince Harry first began falling out in the fall of 2018.

So why the sudden pivot to the “Sandringham summit” as being the turning point in the brothers’ relationship?

More Window-Dressing

Prince William and Prince Harry certainly share a unique bond, for better or worse. But while Harry has been willing to defend his brother no matter what turmoil goes on behind the scenes, William doesn’t seem to be as forthcoming with the defense of his brother.

What’s more, there’s even some suggestion that William, himself, fed Harry to the proverbial wolves to cover his own hide.

We’ll never truly know if Prince William and Prince Harry are the best of friends or the worst of enemies. What we do know, though, is that the British press will always make any of the former’s sins “come out in the wash” to protect their future King.