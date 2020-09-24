Is Anybody Shocked that Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich Split?

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have ended things after only six months, but the troubling signs were there from the start.
  • Date published: 2020-09-24T23:24:09+00:00
Demi Lovato Max Ehrich
At least they didn't waste too much time on this relationship. | Source: (i) DFree / Shutterstock.com (ii) Joe Seer / Shutterstock.com. Image edited by CCN.com.
  • Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich just broke off their engagement.
  • This couple only started dating at the beginning of quarantine.
  • Who’s actually surprised by this news?

It’s not a great time for celebrity relationships. Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich are no exceptions.

The ‘power couple’ had publically fawned over each other all up and down social media like they were trying to prove to the world, and themselves, that they were a perfect fit.

As anyone who’s been around long enough knows, the people who flaunt their relationship the most usually have the most to hide.

Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich Are Done

The news broke on Thursday that this couple would be calling off their engagement. An ‘insider’ told E! News that the writing was on the wall:

People close to Demi have expressed that they are worried and are hesitant about Max.

Why were they worried about Max? Surely, the fact that he said Selena Gomez was prettier than his fiance has something to do with it. Screenshots of old tweets from Ehrich surfaced two weeks ago, and they were not good.

He allegedly tweeted:

Hahaha Selena Gomez and Demi are cute togueter [sic] but boy if you think Demi is prettier … you’re WRONG!

See the tweets here:

Max Ehrich
These are not the kind of tweets you want to see from your future hubby. | Source: Twitter

Demi Lovato took notice and wrote in a note on Instagram:

It’s really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other. If women have conflict that’s between them NOT YOU.

Those tweets must’ve been less fake than we thought. And I can’t imagine a more painful message to ingest amid her ongoing drama with Selena Gomez.

What Did You Really Expect?

Let’s not forget that these two started dating at the beginning of quarantines in March. That alone is a bad omen. There’s no quicker way to zoom through a honeymoon phase than to spending every waking hour locked in a house with the same person.

But they gushed about their love online:

Demi Lovato
Check out the ‘happy’ couple. | Source: Instagram
Max Ehrich
Do you mean second-hottest, Max? | Source: Instagram

Sadly, this looks like the latest case of a woman falling head over heels in love, and a man getting torn by messages from different parts of his body. People break up all of the time, but this one is especially embarrassing given how hard these two tried to make it look perfect.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

Samburaj Das edited this article for CCN.com. If you see a breach of our Code of Ethics or find a factual, spelling, or grammar error, please contact us.

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

* All comments must be approved by staff before appearing on CCN.com. We do not allow bad language, hate speech, nor verbal attacks on staff or other commentators. Some comments may be edited for clarification or if they are in breach of our comment policy. If you wish to delete your comment or data, please contact us.

  • Date modified: 2020-09-24T23:24:09+00:00
Aaron Weaver

Aaron Weaver

Aaron is the U.S. editor of CCN.com located in Los Angeles. He has been a professional writer and comedian for over ten years. After graduating with honors from Western Michigan University, he's written extensively for newspapers, websites, and various TV shows and web series. Email: aaron.weaver@ccn.com. , his LinkedIn profile here, or his Muck Rack profile here.

More from this author:

Related Stories:

Recent News:

Follow Us

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

© 2020 Copyright: Hawkfish AS. HQ: Drengsrudhagen 6, 1385, Asker, Norway. Regional Offices: 440 Moy Ave, N9A 2N4, Windsor, Canada. C – 502, Flushing Meadows, Ferns City Road, Doddanekundi, 560037, Bangalore, India. Hurt, 560037, USA.

Editorial Team

Chief Editor: Samburaj Das – samburaj@ccn.com
U.S. Editor: Aaron Weaver – aaron.weaver@ccn.com
Financial Editor: Sam Bourgi – sam.bourgi@ccn.com
Director and Founder: Jonas Borchgrevink -jonas.borchgrevink@ccn.com
HR and Recruiting: Pamela Meropiali – pamela.meropiali@ccn.com
Sales Manager: Pankaj Upadhyay – pankaj@ccn.com.

Phone number: +47 98 48 24 99.