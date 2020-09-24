Is Anybody Shocked that Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich Split?

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich just broke off their engagement.

This couple only started dating at the beginning of quarantine.

Who’s actually surprised by this news?

It’s not a great time for celebrity relationships. Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich are no exceptions.

The ‘power couple’ had publically fawned over each other all up and down social media like they were trying to prove to the world, and themselves, that they were a perfect fit.

As anyone who’s been around long enough knows, the people who flaunt their relationship the most usually have the most to hide.

Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich Are Done

The news broke on Thursday that this couple would be calling off their engagement. An ‘insider’ told E! News that the writing was on the wall:

People close to Demi have expressed that they are worried and are hesitant about Max.

Why were they worried about Max? Surely, the fact that he said Selena Gomez was prettier than his fiance has something to do with it. Screenshots of old tweets from Ehrich surfaced two weeks ago, and they were not good.

He allegedly tweeted:

Hahaha Selena Gomez and Demi are cute togueter [sic] but boy if you think Demi is prettier … you’re WRONG!

See the tweets here:

Demi Lovato took notice and wrote in a note on Instagram:

It’s really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other. If women have conflict that’s between them NOT YOU.

Those tweets must’ve been less fake than we thought. And I can’t imagine a more painful message to ingest amid her ongoing drama with Selena Gomez.

What Did You Really Expect?

Let’s not forget that these two started dating at the beginning of quarantines in March. That alone is a bad omen. There’s no quicker way to zoom through a honeymoon phase than to spending every waking hour locked in a house with the same person.

But they gushed about their love online:

Sadly, this looks like the latest case of a woman falling head over heels in love, and a man getting torn by messages from different parts of his body. People break up all of the time, but this one is especially embarrassing given how hard these two tried to make it look perfect.

