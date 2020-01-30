Posted in: Gaming News
Published:
January 30, 2020 1:02 PM UTC

Deadly Coronavirus Epidemic Scalps Yet Another Gaming Victim

Overwatch League cancels all China Homestead weekend events for February and March due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

Author: Thomas Bardwell @TomBWrites

The Wuhan coronavirus outbreak in China has seen the Overwatch League cancel events across the country through March. | Source: Shutterstock.com

  • Overwatch League cancels upcoming events in China due to coronavirus concerns.
  • Games in weeks 2, 3, 4, 6, and 7 affected.
  • Blizzard will reschedule at a later date.

After the coronavirus forced the organizers of China’s League of League Pro League to cancel upcoming matches earlier this week, the Overwatch League is the latest to fall foul of the rapidly spreading epidemic.

Coronavirus Fears Lead to Overwatch League Cancellations

In a press release published in the early hours of today, the Overwatch League shared its decision to cancel all matches in China for February and March. Citing a need to ‘protect the health and safety of our players, fans, and staff,’ the events have been suspended as a precautionary measure.

Source: Twitter

For its third season, the Overwatch League adopts a new 27-week regular-season format introducing home and away games. Twenty city-based teams host ‘Homestead Weekends’ in their respective home arenas spread across the U.S., China, South Korea, France, Canada, and the U.K.

The decision sees the cancellation of bouts in weeks 2, 3, 4, 6, and 7 in Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Hangzhou. The week 2 Feb. 15-16 Homestead Weekend hosted by the Shanghai Dragons is the first canceled event.

Source: Overwatch League

The cancellation affect the East Division, Pacific Conference teams Chengdu Hunters, Guangzhou Charge, Seoul Dynasty, and Shanghai Dragons. Events outside of China scheduled for February and March will go ahead as planned.

Matches Postponed

According to the press release, the Overwatch League seems intent on rescheduling the canceled games, explaining;

We’ll share more information about when and where the matches take place at a later date.

The news will be disappointing for Chinese fans eager to see their favorite Overwatch stars in action. But, the call has generally been well received. A wave of support and praise for the Overwatch League’s decision to prioritize the health of players, staff, and fans accompanied the news on Twitter.

This article was edited by Samburaj Das.

Thomas Bardwell @TomBWrites

Thomas is a UK-based video game writer with an unhealthy obsession for everything weird and wonderful about the world of gaming. Contact: tbardwellfreelance[at]gmail[dot]com

More of: CoronavirusOverwatch
Show comments

Don't Miss:

Latest News:

Dow Futures Crushed as Dreaded Recession Signal Flashes Again

#BrunoDay Campaign Cringe Shows How Far Manchester United Have Fallen

Coronavirus Strikes India to Put a Third of the World’s Population Under Threat

Bill Gates Predicted Coronavirus-Like Outbreak in 2019 Netflix Documentary

Lionel Messi Could Quit Barcelona Someday- But That Shouldn’t Excite Liverpool Supporters

Every Man United Supporter Should be Ashamed of the Rabid Woodward Hate

LeBron James Somehow Made His Kobe Bryant Tribute About Himself

Dow Futures Plummet as Rapidly Spreading Coronavirus Spooks WHO

Google to Close Chinese Offices as Coronavirus Infects Over 7,000

Tesla Shorts Aren’t Dumb but They Are Greedy

Why I Will Never Fly on a 737 MAX

Here’s What Lady Gaga’s ‘Little Monsters’ Don’t Want You to Know

Myth’s Darwin Project Debacle Tests the Limits of the Twitch Banhammer

Lyft Is Becoming Lean and Mean, So Why Is the Stock Dropping?

U.S. Stocks Slam on the Brakes as Fed’s Powell Expects Coronavirus to Disrupt Global Economy