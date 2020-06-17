Danny Masterson Is Charged With Rape And It’s About Time

Danny Masterson got charged with rape today.

If convicted of the three charges, he faces up to 45 years in prison.

It’s long overdue, but it’s about time.

Danny Masterson is finally getting his reckoning.

After years of rumors about his predatory behavior, the former “That 70s Show” actor got charged with three counts of rape today. If convicted, he’s looking at 45 years behind bars.

Although it’s long overdue, it’s an arrest that we can all applaud.

Danny Masterson Was First Accused Back In The Early 2000s

The rumors about Danny Masterson’s predatory behavior are nothing new.

Back in the early 2000s, several women — including at least three fellow Scientologists — accused the “That 70s Show” actor of rape.

Yet, despite the “overwhelming evidence” against Masterson, the Los Angeles County district attorney refused to press charges against the actor.

Writing for “The Huffington Post,” Yashar Ali said that the DA was hesitant to bring charges as late as 2017.

In April 2017, police referred the case to the district attorney. Since then, the district attorney’s office has examined the evidence turned over by LAPD and conducted its own investigation. Despite compelling ― what one law enforcement source described as “overwhelming” — evidence, the charges have not been approved for filing. The evidence includes audiotapes, emails sent to and from Scientology officers at the time the alleged rapes happened, forensic computer evidence and a threatening handwritten letter Masterson sent to one of the alleged victims, according to two people with knowledge of the evidence in the district attorney’s possession.

Additionally, Netflix took no action against Danny Masterson, again despite the “overwhelming evidence.”

It’s About Time

The DA dismissed two of the charges against Danny Masterson. So, it wasn’t a total victory today.

The charges, however, stem back to the early 2000s. Everyone is innocent until proven guilty. But victims deserve a reckoning.

We also know that, historically, #MeToo doesn’t necessarily kill men’s careers.

With that said, it’s about time Danny Masterson faces the music. It’s long overdue.

