Cyberpunk 2077 Devs ‘Don’t F*ck Around’ – But Why Are You Surprised?

A leak has revealed that the Brazilian classification board has assigned Cyberpunk 2077 an 18+ rating.

Content descriptors include almost every vice under the sun from violence to drug use to the peculiarly translated ‘intense sexual relation.’

The lead quest designer on Cyberpunk 2077, Paweł Sasko, says CD Projekt Red doesn’t ‘f*** around.’

You’ve got to love Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red.

The Polish developer makes phenomenal games, including arguably one of the best open-world RPGs of the past decade (or I’d wager, ever) in the shape of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Then there are the player-friendly policies such as free post-launch DLC and content for everyone. Or launching Cyberpunk 2077 on GeForce Now on day-one while other AAA publishers line up to remove their games from Nvidia’s service.

CD Projekt Red was also the first to raise their hands for Xbox’s upcoming Smart Delivery feature. Owners of Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox One will automatically receive an Xbox Series X update for the game free of charge.

The list goes on. The developer’s employees boast a fierce PR game, exemplified most recently by the lead quest designer on Cyberpunk 2077, Paweł Sasko.

Brazilian Classification Board Cyberpunk 2077 Rating Leak

First, some context. Reddit sleuths picked up on a since-deleted rating for Cyberpunk 2077 published by the Brazilian classification board. This being the internet, snapshots were taken, and the evidence saved for posterity.

Unsurprisingly, the game promises what’s very much an 18+ rated experience with all the mature content you’d expect from a CD Projekt Red-developed dystopian RPG.

The translated breakdown of the offending content is something to behold. The list starts with illicit drug use and foul language before quickly ramping up with mentions of violence, nudity, and prostitution, and “intense sexual relation.”

The descriptors certainly turned some heads – more than likely due to flourishes of the botched translation.

CD Projekt Red Means Business

Following the leak, CD Projekt Red’s Paweł Sasko jumped on Twitter to ask fans whether they were surprised at the 18+ rating. More a rhetorical question than a genuine plea, Sasko explained:

We don’t f*** around.

We wouldn’t expect anything less from CD Projekt Red.

