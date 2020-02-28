Cryptic Kojima Tweet Teases Mysterious Death Stranding News

Kojima Productions is once again taunting fans with cryptic tweets.

The latest tease suggests the Death Stranding developer will announce some big news next week.

It’s likely to be Death Stranding related, most likely concerning the upcoming PC port.

Kojima Productions appears to be teasing a big announcement based on a mysterious tweet published on the Death Stranding developer’s official Twitter account.

Kojima Productions Teases a Cryptic Announcement

The tweet, sent out earlier today, consists of an apology for recent radio silence with a promise of more news coming soon. It reads:

Sorry to be silent everyone! I’ve been really busy lately…..I think i can say more soon about what we are going to…..#KojimaProductions Advertisement

The tweet is accompanied by a picture of Kojima Productions’ head of communications, Aki Saito, sitting at a desk taking notes while on a phone call.

Zooming on the notepad reveals a scribble that reads: “Next week!”

Attached is an earlier tweet from Kojima Productions’ newly appointed global head of marketing and communications, Jay Boor. It features a picture of Boor on a video call with Saito.

The suggestion is that the two are preparing some big news.

Death Stranding paraphernalia litters Saito’s desk, and on his laptop is the Kojima Productions homepage. While it’s easy to don our tinfoil hats and glean hypothetical glues from the picture, it’s worth noting that we are dealing with Hideo Kojima’s studio. He’s no stranger to dropping hints in his tweets, which often feature similar shots taken at his desk.

Advertisement

Death Stranding PC Port, DLC, or Entirely New Project?

It’s unclear what exactly Kojima Productions is teasing, but it may tie into a recent hint from Kojima himself.

Last week, he uploaded a trailer of sorts mimicking the style of the film 1917 with Death Stranding’s protagonist, Sam Bridges, sprinting across a battlefield.

The only clue was a title reading “Coming 2020,” leading to speculation that the developer is prepping to reveal more details about the previously announced Death Stranding PC port.

Death Stranding DLC isn’t out of the question, nor is an early tease about Kojima Productions’ next project. In any case, we don’t have to wait too long to find out.

Advertisement