Covid Claims Its Latest Victim: The Credibility of Dr. Drew

Dr. Drew is walking back his outlandish, uneducated claims about Covid-19 from earlier this year, but it’s too little, too late.



By: Aaron Weaver | Email

This is an opinion.

Dr. Drew is latest TV doctor to get exposed. | Source: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.

Earlier in the year, Dr. Drew repeatedly tried to downplay the threat of the coronavirus.

He just contracted the virus this month, and he’s now he’s singing a completely different tune.

While it’s nice to hear him apologize, we can’t forget the gross misinformation this ‘doctor’ gave us in 2020.

If Dr. Drew had any credibility left, it’s gone now.

Whatever goodwill Dr. Drew Pinksy gathered as a grounded, fact-based physician on the hit radio show “Loveline,” he’s cheapened, muddled, and beaten into a pulp.

After trying to downplay the Covid-19 earlier in the year, Pinsky recently contracted the disease. And he’s since changed his tune.

He joins other TV doctors, such as Dr. Oz and Dr. Phil, who’ve been exposed in this uncompromising year.

Good riddance. Let’s go back to trusting the real doctors.

What Dr. Drew Was Saying Then

Before we get to his apology, let’s look at the stance Dr. Drew had on the pandemic for most of the year. If you don’t remember, Pinksky repeatedly tried to downplay the threat of the virus, similar to another infamous TV personality we know.

He called it a “press-induced panic.” He said Covid-19 was “way less serious than influenza.”

Dr. Drew even tried to say that you’re more likely to get hit by an asteroid than die from the coronavirus.

And let’s not forget about his anti-mask rants:

Go about your business. I’m traveling all over the country this week and the planes are full, the airports are full. And people are wearing masks, foolishly.

Check out the full compilation here:

And just for good measure, let’s not forget when Dr. Drew said the coronavirus would be gone in the summer.

Great guess, doctor!

What Drew Pinksy Is Saying Now

“Covid’s no fun.” That’s how Dr. Drew started his apology video. Why is he apologizing? Because he has Covid-19. And guess what?

The doctor has some regrets.

He took to Instagram to post a video explaining his situation. Dr. Drew said he was displaying symptoms that mimicked acute lymphocytic leukemia, so he was happy when he finally tested positive for Covid.

Funny, I’m no doctor, but I don’t believe the normal flu mimics leukemia.

Then he unloaded his big apology:

My early comments about equating coronavirus with influenza were wrong. They were incorrect. I was part of a chorus that was saying that. And we were wrong. And I want to apologize for that. I wish I had gotten it right, but I got it wrong.

He called hospitals “absurd” and “nearly criminal” for the way they’ve been handling the vaccine.

Really, Dr. Drew?

Maybe the hospitals would be more organized if they weren’t overrun with patients who listened to people like you.

He then listed off a laundry list of medications he took to help him through. It’s not clear if we all have access to these same medications, apparently the same ones Donald Trump took, or if it’s a privilege for the famous doctor.

Why His Apology Is Not Enough

It’s great that Dr. Drew recognizes his blatant ignorance from earlier in the year and apologized for it. But he was never a virologist or an infectious disease expert. Why was he acting like an authority on the coronavirus when he clearly wasn’t?

The carelessness he created, and the snowball effect it may have had on countless others, cannot be ignored.

We look to people like him, who claim medical authority, for answers. His access to television and his large following make his voice heard. And he used his position of privilege to tell us that we were stupid for wearing masks—when he didn’t know if that was true.

And based on the massive number of flippant Americans who didn’t want to follow protocols, he undoubtedly gained a bigger following in the process.

Now that he’s been infected with some sense, the most ridiculous claim Dr. Drew is making is in the bio on his website:

Dr. Drew has been regarded as a beacon of truth, integrity, fairness, and common sense.

Let’s hope he apologizes for this lie, too.

