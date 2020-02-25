Could Cyberpunk 2077 Be a Timed Xbox Series X Exclusive?

CD Projekt RED confirmed the game will be coming to Xbox Series X but there’s no mention of the PS5.

Cyberpunk 2077 owners on the current-gen Xbox will get the upgrade to the Xbox Series X for free.

The developer also said that Cyberpunk 2077 would be part of the Xbox Series X ‘Smart Delivery feature’.

In a tweet today, the developer confirmed that the game would be available on Xbox Series X but the tweet didn’t say anything about a PS5 version of the game.

CD Projekt RED and Microsoft have worked very closely together in the build-up to the game’s launch. CD Projekt RED revealed a new Cyberpunk 2077 trailer at E3 2018 and it also announced Keanu Reeves as part of the game at the Xbox event at E3 2019.

There have also been rumors that Microsoft will be releasing a Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One controller. It’s possible that Microsoft has also paid CD Projekt RED to make Cyberpunk 2077 exclusive for Xbox Series X for several months.

If that is what has happened then that will be a huge win for Microsoft in a space that’s seen Sony dominate exclusivity deals. Call of Duty DLC has frequently been a timed exclusive to PS4. The Final Fantasy VII remake is also a timed exclusive for PS4 players. Getting Cyberpunk 2077 would be a great way for Microsoft to gain a win against Sony.

A Cyberpunk 2077 exclusive could also help Microsoft show fans just how powerful the Xbox Series X is. Microsoft confirmed the Xbox Series X specs today with 8 times the graphical horsepower of the original Xbox One. A game like Cyberpunk 2077 could look amazing on Microsoft’s next-gen console and sell plenty of Xbox Series X units.

It’s early days but there’s a consensus among a cluster of gamers who claim exclusive games aren’t that important and that it will be price that gets them buying the Xbox Series X or PS5. It’s speculation at this point but if Microsoft has an exclusivity arrangement with CD Projekt Red, the Xbox Series X will have landed a sizable early blow on the still under-wraps PlayStation 5.

