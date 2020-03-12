Coronavirus Just Got Real for Americans as Tom Hanks & NBA Player Test Positive

Advertisement

COVID-19 has suddenly become a reality to many Americans after a celebrity couple tested positive.

Utah Jazz player and defensive anchor Rudy Gobert shut down the league after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a recent press conference, Gobert touched everything including the microphones and recorders to poke fun at the panic caused by the virus.

The SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus) is getting real for a lot of Americans. In the last few hours, recognizable figures have tested positive for COVID-19. Now, people who have been complacent will have to deal with the fact that the virus does not discriminate. Americans are now facing the reality that anyone could be next.

Tom Hanks and Wife Tested Positive for the Coronavirus

While in Australia, actor Tom Hanks and wife, Rita Hanks, suddenly felt the hallmark symptoms of COVID-19. The actor posted an image on Twitter narrating how they discovered that they were infected.

Advertisement

We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too.

The actor played it safe by getting tested. The tests turned out to be positive.

The couple are the first celebrities to reveal their diagnosis in public. Both Tom and Rita Hanks are 63-years old. According to up-to-date statistics, 60-69 year old patients face a fatality rate of 3.6%. Many Americans will be glued to their screens to see how the celebrities’ situation unfolds.

NBA Suspends Season After Utah Jazz Player Tested Positive

The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced that it is suspending the season until further notice after Utah Jazz defensive anchor Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. The league received the report before the tip-off between the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game between the two teams was immediately cancelled.

Advertisement

The NBA said that it will use the downtime to determine how to move forward in the midst of a global pandemic.

The COVID-19 has an incubation period between 2-14 days. During this period, the virus can spread while the infected person shows little to no symptoms. Over the last 14 days, Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz have played against six teams in front of tens of thousands of fans.

At a press conference on Monday, the Jazz center made fun of the panic over the coronavirus by palming everything before he left including the microphones and recorders.