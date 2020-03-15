Coronavirus Infects Hollywood Where It Really Hurts – Billion-Dollar Movies

Advertisement

We’ve seen Disney close its theme parks, broadway shows hit by shutdowns, and major sporting leagues postpone their seasons.

The entertainment industry has been hit hard, especially mediums that involve groups of people.

Hollywood movie releases are the latest to feel the effects of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe.

With the entire world seeming to be feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, it was only a matter of time before Hollywood production companies had a decision to make.

Hollywood isn’t in the business of losing money, and as such, we’ve seen a raft of top releases either postponed or shelved indefinitely. Let’s take a look at the more prominent movies that have been hit by the coronavirus.

Disney cancels three major releases due to coronavirus

Among those hardest hit is Disney. On March 12 the media giant announced that it was postponing three of its most anticipated releases of the year.

Mulan, The New Mutants, and Antlers were due to drop on March 27, April 3, and April 17, respectively.

As of writing, these three releases have been shelved with no new release dates confirmed.

Coronavirus is wreaking havoc with the biggest releases of the year

Outside of Disney, we see the biggest, most anticipated movie releases of the year hit by the coronavirus.

Fast and Furious 9 has been delayed by eleven months by Universal Pictures. A new release date of April 2, 2021, has been penciled in.

Peter Rabbit 2 has also been canceled by Sony, although it has optimistically been rescheduled for August of this year from its original late March/early April release date.

I’m slightly dubious on that, to be honest. I can see that August date being pushed back further in the future, so I’d stay tuned.

A Quiet Place Part II director John Krasinski announced that the movie, scheduled for March 19, would now be delayed:

One of the things I’m most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together. Well, due to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that. As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see this movie … I’m gonna wait to release the film till we CAN see it all together! So here’s to our group movie date! See you soon!

And finally, the new James Bond movie, No Time to Die, has been delayed until November. This is after the Chinese premiere was also canceled.

TV has been hit by the coronavirus as well

It’s not just feature films that have been hit by the pandemic; we’re seeing television productions delayed and suspended too.

Apple’s The Morning Show, CBS’s Survivor, and CW’s Riverdale are among shows that have been hit.

Television staples such as Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, The Daily Show, and Full Frontal with Samantha Bee have vowed to carry on, though, albeit without a live studio audience. How long these plans remain in place is anyone’s guess.

The effect the coronavirus is having on our lives is unprecedented, and for up to date information on what you need to know regarding the coronavirus outbreak, be sure to check out our in-depth piece on the matter.