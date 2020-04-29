Claiming Epic Games Store Freebies Just Got Way More Annoying

Claiming the Epic Game Store weekly free games will now require users to have two-factor authentication enabled.

Epic Games explains the measure is to encourage users to enhance their account security.

The tedious requirement stands from now until May 21.

There will now be an extra annoying hoop to jump through to secure the weekly Epic Games Store freebies, the company announced today.

Epic Games Store Freebies

Every Thursday, the digital storefront offers account holders a selection of free titles. These range from indie darlings like platformer Celeste to chunkier AAA titles such as Watch Dogs.

The idea is to draw in players to the relatively new storefront in the hope that they’ll stick around and fork out for the growing library of paid games.

There are very few strings attached other than having an Epic Games Store account, which takes all of a few minutes to set up. Otherwise, anyone is free to claim and keep the games forever.

Unfortunately, claiming those freebies will be a little more tedious than it used to be.

There’s No Avoiding Two-Factor Authentication Anymore

Epic Games announced that from now until May 21, Games Store users need to enable two-factor authentication on their accounts to be eligible to download free games.

Two-factor authentication, or 2FA as it’s usually known, requires the user to input a one-time security code received by email, text message, or an authentication app before they can log in.

Epic explains this is all to promote better security in the wake of the rampant hacking of accounts exacerbated by the popularity of the publisher’s flagship battle royale, Fortnite.

A statement on Epic Games’ official site reads:

Beginning today and ending on May 21, we will periodically require two-factor authentication prior to claiming free games on the Epic Games Store. We are making this change in an effort to encourage our players to take steps to strengthen their Epic account security.

Trying to claim the free games will trigger the following message, Epic explains:

Claiming this free game requires you to have Two-Factor Authentication setup on your account. Two-Factor Authentication provides an additional level of security to your Epic Games account and will help prevent unauthorized access.

While certainly an inconvenience, the new measure is all for the benefit of users, so we can’t fault Epic. After all, the weekly games are free, which leaves little ground for complaint.

If you’ve yet to pick up this week’s freebie, For The King is available until tomorrow, at which point the rotation switches to Amnesia: The Dark Descent and Crashlands.