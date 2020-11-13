Chris Brown for $20 on OnlyFans Proves His Career is Over

Chris Brown has announced that he’s joined the adult subscription platform OnlyFans.

His subscription model starts at $20 a month.

With this announcement, the once-indomitable R&B singer has proved his career is officially over.

Chris Brown no longer has a career.

As hard as that may be for his more devoted fans to accept, the “Run It” singer has gone from a superstar to a has-been, and nothing is more proof of his fall from grace than the announcement of his OnlyFans page.

I’m sure #TeamBreezy is waiting at the ready to pounce when this piece goes live, and all I can say is, I’ve been called worse by better.

Would You Pay $20 A Month To See Chris Brown Do Some Strange For Change?

OnlyFans is a platform that first made headlines when it offered a subscription model for content creators. Though not all users of the platform engage in adult entertainment (the platform is merely designed to sell exclusive content), the name has become synonymous with adult entertainment.

While the platform initially gained traction thanks to Beyonce’s shout-out in her remix of “Savage” with Megan Thee Stallion, it really entered the pop culture lexicon when former child star Bella Thorne cosplayed at being an adult star, to the detriment of the platform’s true adult content creators.

Enter, then, Chris Brown. According to the New York Post, the singer announced that he’d be joining the platform with a subscription model starting at $20 a month. And while he hasn’t made clear if he’ll be posting adult-only content, some are speculating that this is exactly the road he plans to go down.

What more evidence do you need that this man’s career is over?

His Downfall Is A Long Time Coming

Contrary to several conspiracy theories floating around the Internet, this desire to see Chris Brown get canceled once and for all has nothing to do with some racially-tinged fear-mongering led by some secret and nefarious “Illuminati.” This desire has to do with his long and steady criminal history that includes domestic violence (against his then-girlfriend, Rihanna), felony assault (against his former manager, rapper Frank Ocean, and even his own mother), and even an alleged rape (in a suit filed by Gloria Allred).

His own record label is hesitant to release music from him thanks to his non-stop legal issues.

Even his fans are turning on him in record numbers.

Chris Brown knows all this — and that’s why he’s resorting to these desperate measures. I can only hope that people are smart enough to not give this abusive criminal the money — and the attention — he’s clearly desperate to get.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.